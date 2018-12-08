1934 classic 'L'Atalante' at Cinestudio

Jean Vigo was a tragic figure. The brilliant young filmmaker made only three short films and one feature film before dying of tuberculosis in 1934 at age 29. He had been ill all his life and never got over the death of his father, an anarchist newspaper publisher who died in prison under mysterious circumstances when Jean was 12.

The one feature film he made is universally beloved by filmmakers, movie critics and art historians. “L’Atalante” tells the story of two newlyweds who start out their married life living on a boat. But the wife soon begins to feel trapped on the boat, and makes a reckless decision that sets off a sad chain of events.

The 1934 classic will be shown Dec. 16 to 19 at Cinestudio, at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. daily, with a 4:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students. cinestudio.org.

More movies at smaller CT venues »