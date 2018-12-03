Union Kitchen opens Dec. 5 in West Hartford

Union Kitchen debuts Dec. 5 at 43 Lasalle Road in West Hartford, replacing the space once home to Noble & Co. The new eatery by Massachusetts-based Bean Restaurant Group, which opens to the public for dinner at 7 p.m., will specialize in classic American comfort food.

A sample menu lists starters like poutine, charcuterie and cheese, pork belly and fried Brussels sprouts, and “hand-helds” including burgers, a patty melt and fried chicken sandwich. Entrees ($16 to $30) feature plates like seared duck breast, vegetable lasagna, braised short rib, roasted half chicken, poached tuna loin, fish and chips and chicken bolognese.

In September, Bean’s partners, the Picknelly, Vann and Yee families, announced they had purchased the Irish-inspired McLadden’s gastropubs and the former Noble & Co. The group currently owns and operates several restaurants in western Massachusetts: The Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant in Springfield, Johnny’s Roadside Diner in Hadley, Johnny’s Tavern in Amherst and five locations in South Hadley: Johnny’s Bar & Grille, Johnny’s Tap Room, IYA Sushi & Noodle Kitchen, Halfway House Lounge and The Boathouse.

In a statement, Bean Group principal Andy Yee called Union Kitchen’s atmosphere “polished-casual.” “To us, this means striking the balance between comfortable and elegant — creating a space that’s versatile and welcoming to everyone.”

Union Kitchen is also a homecoming for head chef and culinary director Zach Shuman, a native of West Hartford.

Union Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner Monday to Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday to Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 860-598-8000, unionkitchenct.com.

