A voting bonus: Election Day dining deals in Connecticut

Cast your vote Tuesday, collect an “I Voted” sticker, and then head to one of these establishments for Election Day freebies and deals on food and drink. All specials are offered Nov. 6 unless otherwise noted.

Shake Shack offers free fries with any purchase. Add crinkle cuts to your order and use the code “ivoted” on the app, or show your "I Voted" sticker to a Shack team member in person. shakeshack.com.

Banh Meee, 399 Capitol Ave., Hartford, offers 10 percent off purchase with an “I Voted” sticker. banhmeee.com.

Get a free taco at The Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road, West Hartford, with your sticker. thecookandthebear.com.

Wear your sticker to Toasted, 188 Asylum St., Hartford, and get 20 percent off your purchase. getittoasted.com.

The Half Door, 270 Sisson Ave., Hartford, offers 10 percent off the bill with an “I Voted” sticker. thehalfdoor.com.

Wear your sticker and get a free appetizer with the purchase of two entrees at all three Carbone’s locations: Carbone’s Ristorante in Hartford, Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield and Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill. carboneshospitality.com.

Bart’s Drive-In and the Beanery Bistro, 55 Palisado Ave., Windsor, offers a free small coffee with a sticker. bartsdrivein.com.

Sift Bake Shop, 5 Water St., Mystic, offers a complimentary mini chocolate chip cookie with a sticker. siftbakeshopmystic.com.

Lost Acres Vineyard, 80 Lost Acres Road, Granby, offers 15 percent off any wine purchase Friday, Nov. 9 with an “I Voted” sticker. lostacresvineyard.com.

(Is your restaurant or venue offering an Election Day special? Email us here.)

