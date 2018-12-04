Yale humanist group marking the holidays with monument on New Haven green

Each holiday season, a Christmas tree, a menorah and a Nativity scene are installed on the town green in New Haven. This year those Jewish and Christian installations will be joined by an exhibit that celebrates those who don’t identify with any religion.

Yale Humanist Community will install a monument on Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m. on the Green at Church and Elm streets. The lighthouse-shaped obelisk depicts people gathered around scenes from the city. A light at the top of the lighthouse gets brighter as more and more people gather around it. The monument will be up until Jan. 6.

This is the second year that the 12-foot-tall sculpture, by local artist Ted Salmon, will be on the green. Kathleen A. Green, executive director of Yale Humanist Community, says the design reflects the secular group’s philosophy: “People united by values rather than divided by beliefs.”

“We have a range of people. Some may still attend religious services, but it doesn’t fully meet their needs, or they are questioning or consider themselves agnostic or atheists,” Green says.

Some towns in the state — such as Vernon and Shelton — have had atheist exhibits in their public parks as well as religious displays. Currently, an atheist group in Bethel is seeking permission to erect its own holiday display.

But the philosophy behind the humanist obelisk is different than the philosophy behind atheist exhibits, Green says.

“These groups fight against religious groups who want to have seasonal symbols in the towns. There are lawsuits for competing symbols. There are negative banners that go up,” says Green, who is a Unitarian minister. “That’s really not the best way to be in the world or to be in community with one another.”

According to a nationwide Pew Research study released in 2015, the share of American adults who describe themselves as Christians dropped from 78.4 percent in 2007 to 70.6 percent in 2014. In the same period, the share who are religiously unaffiliated – atheist, agnostic or what Green refers to as “nones” – increased from 16.1 percent to 22.8 percent.

People of all faiths — or no religious faith — are welcome to join the humanist community.

“You may be on completely opposite ends of the continuum but we can come together,” she says. “The more we can get together, the better the community.”

