Before you see 'Hamilton,' you might want to see this irreverent, whimsical exhibit at CHS

In the blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” one of the songs asks the questions “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?” The touring company of “Hamilton” is stopping at The Bushnell from Dec. 11 to 30. In conjunction with that show, the Connecticut Historical Society is telling the story of Alexander Hamilton in a lighthearted exhibit of artifacts from Hamilton’s time, with some from the man himself.

The museum even has his hair, or just a barely visible lock of it, in a golden locket.

“Why do we have Alexander Hamilton’s hair? Because people used to collect people’s hair,” says Ben Gammel, curator of the show. “Someone donated it to us and we added it to our collection. We have a lock of George Washington’s hair, too.”

The labels and wall text accompanying the historical artifacts in the small show reflect Gammel’s fun, often salty, approach to the story of the man who founded the national bank and helped write the Constitution, who was the first secretary of the treasury, who battled politically with his arch-rival, Thomas Jefferson, and who was killed in a duel with Jefferson’s vice president, Aaron Burr.

Stage Notes: 'Hamiltunes' sing-along at the Bushnell »

Courtesy Connecticut Historical Society A set of dueling pistols similar to the ones used in the Alexander Hamilton-Aaron Burr duel. A set of dueling pistols similar to the ones used in the Alexander Hamilton-Aaron Burr duel. (Courtesy Connecticut Historical Society)

“We tried not to take the story too seriously,” Gammel says. “The musical has an irreverent tone. It’s all hip-hop. The lyrics are fun.”

Quotes from the musical and photos of the stars of the touring company are shown alongside flippant descriptions of the items on display. One such label – on a boring letter from Hamilton berating a man for not paying for a shipment of vinegar – makes fun of his working relationship with Washington:

“Thought bubble over Hamilton’s head while writing this letter: G-dubs can take this job and shove it.”

A segment focuses on the American Revolution, including a Connecticut man’s poem about British taxation; a list of instructions to commanders of private ships, who were allowed to kidnap foreign enemies; a copy of Paul Revere’s engraving of the Boston Massacre; and a hat with fatal bullet holes, worn by 72-year-old Phineas Megs of Madison, whom the text calls a “volunteer soldier and badass.”

Why do we have Alexander Hamilton’s hair? Because people used to collect people’s hair. — Curator Ben Gammel

Courtesy Connecticut Historical Society An engraving by Paul Revere of the Boston Massacre, as seen in the Connecticut Historical Society exhibit "Hamilton: HIs World, His Words, His Hair." An engraving by Paul Revere of the Boston Massacre, as seen in the Connecticut Historical Society exhibit "Hamilton: HIs World, His Words, His Hair." (Courtesy Connecticut Historical Society)

A red coat owned by Loyalist Munson Hoyt of Norwalk is a particularly amusing artifact, as it describes Hoyt’s post-war flight to Canada, where he went into business with Benedict Arnold, whom he later accused of burning down a warehouse.

Hamilton’s family – his long-suffering wife, his hot-headed son who also died in a duel and his sisters-in-law – is depicted in the show by garments from that period.

Courtesy Connecticut Historical Society A print of Alexander Hamilton. A print of Alexander Hamilton. (Courtesy Connecticut Historical Society)

The exhibit has segments about Hamilton’s friends, primarily Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette, and his enemies: Jefferson, King George III, Loyalist Samuel Seabury and Burr, who is represented by a set of dueling pistols.

They aren’t the dueling pistols that Hamilton and Burr used, which are owned by JP Morgan Chase, but similar ones. The wall text, which refers to Burr as a “sad sack,” bemoans the tradition of dueling to defend matters of honor. “The vice president of the United States shot and killed Hamilton in a duel. Are you reading this?” it states. “Barbarians, weren’t they? Good thing we’re civil these days.”

HAMILTON: HIS WORLD, HIS WORDS, HIS HAIR is at Connecticut Historical Society, One Elizabeth St., through Feb.23. Admission is $12, $10 seniors, $8 students and youth. Those who bring their “Hamilton” ticket stub from the Bushnell can get in for two people for $10. chs.org.