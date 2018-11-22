Art Smart: Three new CT arts leaders, the HSO at Science Center, and Rosa DeLauro to be honored

Three arts organizations in the state have new leaders.

Mystic Museum of Art has appointed V. Susan Fisher of Taos, N.M., as the new executive director, succeeding George King.

For six years, Fisher was executive director and curator of Taos Art Museum at Fechin House. Before that she was director of development at Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M.; and director of foundation and government relations at Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Courtesy Mystic Museum of Art V. Susan Fisher of Taos, N.M.,

She has an MFA in painting and worked for years as an artist. She studied art history at the Sorbonne and museum studies at the Ecole du Louvre, and was an art critic for New Art Examiner. She has been a visiting lecturer and adjunct faculty at Temple University in Philadelphia, Rowan University in New Jersey and the University of Delaware. mysticmuseumofart.org.

Silvermine Arts Center in New Canaan has created a new leadership committee, titled Office of the Chair, to support strategic initiatives and manage the operations of the arts center.

The office is led by Rose-Marie Fox, Silvermine’s chairwoman of the board of trustees. Robin Jaffee Frank, former curator of American paintings and sculpture at Wadsworth Atheneum, is director of strategy and development. Barbara Linarducci is director of finance and operations. Frank and Linarducci are now jointly the vice chairwomen of the board of trustees. silvermineart.org.

Hygienic Art, a nonprofit arts-and-entertainment hub in New London, has appointed Cherie Powell as managing director. hygienicart.org.

HSO at the Science Center

Hartford Symphony Orchestra will bring its HSO Family Series – geared toward acquainting children with the symphony – to Connecticut Science Center, 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford, on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An HSO Instrument Discovery Lab will be followed by a performance by the HSO Jazz Quartet., featuring Edward R. “Rick” Rozie Jr. on bass, Eugene Bozzi on drums, Walt Gwardyak on piano and John Mastroianni on saxophone. The event is free with museum admission. hartfordsymphony.org.

Courtesy Hartford Symphony Orchestra A children's musical Instrument Discovery Lab will take place at Connecticut Science Center on Dec. 1. A children's musical Instrument Discovery Lab will take place at Connecticut Science Center on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Hartford Symphony Orchestra)

‘Where Art Meets Music’

“Where Art Meets Music: Wilderness, Civilization, and the Hudson River School” is a special visual art and musical presentation at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

Henry Adams, professor of art history at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will discuss the intersection between Thomas Cole’s Hudson River School, which came into being in 1825, and composers such as Anthony Philip Heinrich, who found inspiration in this new style of art. Wesleyan University music Prof. Neely Bruce will lead the piano and vocal accompaniment to Adams’ talk. A wine and cheese reception is included in the price, which is $15, $7 members, $5 students. nbmaa.org.

wesleyan.edu Wesleyan music professor Neely Bruce will give musical accompaniment to a Hudson River School presentation at New Britain Museum of American Art. Wesleyan music professor Neely Bruce will give musical accompaniment to a Hudson River School presentation at New Britain Museum of American Art. (wesleyan.edu)

Film fest deadline

Dec. 1 is the first deadline to submit a film to be considered for inclusion in the fifth annual Greenwich International Film Festival, which will be held May 29 to June 2, 2019. The late deadline for features and shorts is Jan. 1, 2019. The late deadline for Best CT Shorts — a category for Connecticut filmmakers or shorts shot in the state — is Feb. 15, 2019.

The cost to submit a narrative or documentary feature is $40 for the Dec. 1 deadline; $55 late deadline. The cost to submit a narrative or documentary short is $30; and $40 late deadline. The cost to submit a Best CT entry is $20 regardless of deadline. greenwichfilm.org/submissions.

Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans, star of the NBC sitcom “Marlon,” will do stand-up comedy Dec. 14 to 16 at Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, 167 State St. in Bridgeport. Showtimes are 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $35. bridgeport.stressfactory.com.

Justin Lubin / NBC Marlon Wayans, seen here in the sitcom "Marlon," will perform standup comedy in Bridgeport in December. Marlon Wayans, seen here in the sitcom "Marlon," will perform standup comedy in Bridgeport in December. (Justin Lubin / NBC)

‘Growing Up Gonzales’

“Growing Up Gonzales,” a 90-minute off-Broadway show about two Puerto Rican brothers, will be performed at Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave. in Hartford, on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The play is written, directed and produced by Felix Rojas. It stars Andres “Chulisi” Rodriguez. Admission is $20, $15 seniors, $5 students. charteroakcenter.org.

‘Phenomenal Women’

“Phenomenal Women: The 38th annual Arts Awards” will be at the New Haven Lawn Club, 193 Whitney Ave. in New Haven, on Dec. 7 at a luncheon starting at 11 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro will receive the C. Newton Schenck III Award for Lifetime Achievement in and Contribution to the Arts. The other honorees are New Haven-area artists, activists and allies Jackie Downing, Hanan Hameen, Ruby Melton, Elinor Slomba and Hanifa Nayo Washington.

The awards are presented by the Arts Council of Greater New Haven. Admission to the luncheon starts at $100, or $925 for a table of 10. newhavenarts.org.

Lauren Schneiderman / Hartford Courant file photo Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will receive a lifetime achievement award from the Arts Council of Greater New Haven. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will receive a lifetime achievement award from the Arts Council of Greater New Haven. (Lauren Schneiderman / Hartford Courant file photo)

‘King Lear’ soliloquies

Yale School of Drama students will perform three soliloquies from Shakespeare’s “King Lear” on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. at Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven. Admission is free. britishart.yale.edu.