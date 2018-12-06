Art Smart news briefs: Hartford's EBK Gallery closes; new laser system at Children’s Museum

EBK Gallery [small works], the small art gallery at 218 Pearl St. in Hartford, has closed effective Dec. 1, gallerist Eric Ben-Kiki announced.

“The favorable terms, which have allowed me the ability to run this gallery, have timed out,” Ben-Kiki wrote in a mass email to his followers. “For almost five years, and over 70 exhibits, I’ve had the privilege of meeting brilliant artists and presenting amazing works of art. It’s been a wonderful experience creating this beautiful, little, contemporary gallery.”

The website ebkgallery.com will continue to operate, to promote sales and give information. Ben-Kiki will continue to operate his framing shop at 1425 Park St.

In a lighthearted mood, Ben-Kiki “installed” a final exhibit in the gallery, which is merely wall text reading “404 — error EBK Gallery not found. Oops! The gallery you are looking for might have been removed, or is temporarily unavailable.”

Free symphony concerts

New Haven Free Public Library and New Haven Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to offer library cardholders the chance to attend concerts for free.

Library cardholders can check out a family pass (two free adults and children) from any of the five library branches to see selected performances during the 2018-2019 season. Only one pass per performance per library may be checked out. nhfpl.org

Arts paper expanding

The Arts Paper, an arm of The Arts Council of Greater New Haven, will expand its digital arts coverage to Hartford. Hartford-based articles, in addition to photo essays, video and podcasts, will be featured weekly, with possible expansion later.

In addition to the fine, performing, and culinary arts, the paper covers social justice initiatives, immigration, arts legislation, food policy and faith stories. newhavenarts.org.

Photographer Larry Silver

“An Evening with Photographer Larry Silver, A Seventy Year Journey” will be at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Silver, of Westport, was once based in Los Angeles and exhibited his work with Dennis Hopper. The event is in conjunction with the exhibit “Dennis Hopper: The Lost Album,” which is up until Jan. 27. Admission is $15, $7 members, $5 students. nbmaa.org.

Open critique

An open critique for visual artists will be held Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Kehler Liddell Gallery, 873 Whalley Ave. in New Haven. Artists working in any media and at all skill levels are welcome. The works can be completed or works-in-progress. The event is part of a bimonthly series. Admission is free but RSVPs are requested at eventbrite.com.

New laser system

The planetarium at the Children’s Museum at 950 Trout Brook Drive in West Hartford has received a gift of a new laser system, from Don Gamsjager of DNR Laboratories of Watertown, the museum has announced. The system will allow for new shows, including the currently running laser presentation “Winter Wonderland,” which will be showing until Jan. 1. thechildrensmuseumct.org