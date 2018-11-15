Art Smart: Mattatuck to get $8M redesign; ARTE grants available

Connecticut Office of the Arts has launched the ARTE-accessible grant program, which will offer grants ranging from $500 to $3,000 to support programs and services that make art accessible to people of all abilities, to support artists with disabilities, and to fund staff training to serve patrons with disabilities.

Arts organizations and municipal art departments are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Dec. 14. Awardees will be informed in February. The funding period is March 1 to Sept. 30. 2019. Guidelines: ct.gov

Mattatuck expansion

Mattatuck Museum has announced plans to expand and renovate the museum, which is on the town green in Waterbury.

The renovation will include two educational spaces, a shop and cafe, a new elevator, expanded gallery space, new storage and preparatory spaces, a roof terrace, expanded parking, a space dedicated to large-scale sculptures and what museum Director Bob Burns refers to as “a more welcoming exterior” to the at 144 West Main St. museum.

Ann Beha Architects of Boston — the firm that designed both expansions of the New Britain Museum of American Art — is the architect. Downes Construction of New Britain, which built the renovated NBMAA, will be the builder.

Ann Beha Architects / Courtesy Mattatuck Museum Ann Beha Architects has designed the expansion and renovation of the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury. Ann Beha Architects has designed the expansion and renovation of the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury. (Ann Beha Architects / Courtesy Mattatuck Museum)

A two-year-old capital campaign has raised $6.6 million of the projected $8 million cost. Included in the money already raised is a state bonding grant of $3 million. More fund-raising will take place before the spring 2019 groundbreaking.

The museum’s current building is a combination of two constructions. A former Masonic temple, built in 1912, became the museum’s new home in 1987. A new entrance, with the famous copper “crown," was designed by Cesar Pelli, who later designed the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford. Pelli also renovated the interior of the 1912 building.

The project is expected to take 12 to 15 months. During that time, Mattatuck will operate a temporary exhibit at the Rose Hill mansion, 63 Prospect St. To contribute to the campaign, email cyndi@mattmuseum.org. To learn more about the plan, visit mattmuseum.org/campaign.

Degas film

Wadsworth Atheneum owns an Edgar Degas, “Double Portrait: The Cousins of the Painter.” On Nov. 24 and 25, the museum will hold a focus tour of that painting, followed by a film screening about the artist.

“Degas: Passion for Perfection” is an overview of a Degas exhibit at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England.

The film will be shown at 2 p.m. both days. The tour will be held at 1:15 p.m. Admission to the tour is free with admission to the film, which is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. The theater is at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance to the Hartford museum. thewadsworth.org.

Courtesy Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Edgar Degas' "Double Portrait: The Cousins of the Painter," will be the subject of a focus tour on Nov. 24 and 25 at Wadsworth Atheneum, in conjunction with the screening of "Degas: Passion for Perfection." Edgar Degas' "Double Portrait: The Cousins of the Painter," will be the subject of a focus tour on Nov. 24 and 25 at Wadsworth Atheneum, in conjunction with the screening of "Degas: Passion for Perfection." (Courtesy Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art)

‘Framing New Haven’

“Framing New Haven: Immigrant Artists in a Sanctuary City” will be Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon St. in New Haven.The evening will feature Syrian-American artistMohamad Hafez conversing with Elizabeth Nearing of Long Wharf Theatre. Mayor Toni N. Harp will provide opening remarks. Admission is $50 in advance, $65 at the door. creativeartsworkshop.org.

Courtesy Mohamad Hafez "Unsettled Nostalgia" by Mohamad Hafez depicts the Syria the artist remembered before the war. Hafez will speak at "Framing New Haven." "Unsettled Nostalgia" by Mohamad Hafez depicts the Syria the artist remembered before the war. Hafez will speak at "Framing New Haven." (Courtesy Mohamad Hafez)

In memory of Victoria Soto

Eastern Connecticut State University will present a concert, "Remembrance and Reflection" on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall on the campus at 83 Windham St. in Willimantic. The concert is dedicated to the memory of Victoria Soto — a 2008 graduate of ECSU — and the other victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting in December 2012.

The Eastern Concert Chorale and Chamber Singers, conducted by David Belles and accompanied by pianist Eric Ouellette, will perform with the Eastern Wind Ensemble, conducted by Kelly Watkins. The musical selections explore themes of birth, life and ultimate peace, including "Into the Silent Land," making its regional premiere. Steve Danyew grew up near Sandy Hook Elementary School and composed the piece in remembrance for the victims and their families.

Admission is free but donations will be collected at the door to benefit the Victoria Soto Scholarship fund. easternct.edu.

Courtesy Eastern Connecticut State University Victoria Soto, seen her upon her graduation in 2008 from Eastern Connecticut State University, was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Her alma mater will honor her memory with a benefit concert. Victoria Soto, seen her upon her graduation in 2008 from Eastern Connecticut State University, was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Her alma mater will honor her memory with a benefit concert. (Courtesy Eastern Connecticut State University)

Soup kitchen benefit

Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook, will host its 13th annual Black Friday benefit for the Shoreline Soup Kitchen & Pantries on Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. The performers are The Meadows Brothers, Ebin-Rose Trio, Moving Target, Lauren Agnelli & Dave Rave and Carter Gowrie & Friends. Admission is $25. All ticket and CD proceeds will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Gowrie Group Challenge, to be donated to the pantry. thekate.org.