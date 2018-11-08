Art Smart news: The Simpsons in a post-apocalyptic world, luxury theater seating, and a gift of Native American art

‘Antigone’

Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company will presenti Sophocles’ drama “Antigone” Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, 7 and 8 at the playhouse at 128 Washington St. in Middletown. Marcella Trowbridge will direct this version, based on adaptations of the ancient Greek drama by Bertolt Brecht and Judith Malina. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 is a “pay-what-you-can” preview. Friday and Saturday performances are $15, $8 students. Reservations are recommended. oddfellows.org.

The Simpsons in a post-apocalyptic world

"Mr. Burns, a post-electric play" will be performed Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at Wesleyan University Center for the Arts, 271 Washington Terrace in Middletown. The play, written by Anne Washburn and directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, explores the theme of myth. It is about a post-apocalyptic theater troupe that re-creates episodes of “The Simpsons.” It will be performed Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $8, $5 seniors, faculty, staff, alumni and non-Wesleyan students, $4 Wesleyan students, free younger than 18. wesleyan.edu/cfa.

‘Wings of Desire’

Cinestudio is showing a classic film about mortality, love and the limitations of humanity. Wim Wenders’ 1987 “Wings of Desire” is about two angels who live in Berlin, watching over humans and seen only by children. One of the angels falls in love with a circus performer and decides he wants to be mortal.

It will be shown Nov. 18 to 21 at the theater at 300 Summit St. at Trinity College in Hartford. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. daily, with a 5 p.m. matinee Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 senior and student. cinestudio.org.

Luxury seating

The Cinemark movie theater at Buckland Hills in Manchester is renovating its seating, replacing standard chairs with heated, electric-powered, oversized recliners with footrests and tray tables. Two of the auditoriums in the 18-screen complex also will have limited numbers of D-BOX motion seats, which have motion harmonized with the audio and video of the movie.

The remodeling project, already underway, will take place in two phases and be completed by mid-December. cinemark.com.

Helping Puerto Rican heritage

Marc Williams of East Windsor, who spearheaded the mold-remediation project at the Mark Twain House, has a new project: helping Puerto Rican Heritage.

Williams, of American Conservation Consortium, Ltd., has teamed up with Cesar Pineiro, a conservator in San Juan, to teach Puerto Rican conservators how to protect cultural artifacts from the lingering after-effects of Hurricane Maria. Williams and Pineiro worked together on the Twain project, conducted in 2017 to remove extensive mold from the artifact collection at the historic home.

The American Alliance of Museums lists excessive moisture as one of the leading "agents of deterioration" affecting museum collections.

According to the project’s GoFundMe page, “our efforts will be focused in two general directions, educational opportunities in conservation in Puerto Rico, and offering advice on collections preservation and care to museums and historic sites.” gofundme.com/helping-puerto-rican-heritage

The pipes are calling …

Cultural anthropologist John Donohue will discuss the development of uilleann pipes — a distinctive form of Irish bagpipes — and their place in Irish history on Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum, 3011 Whitney Ave. in Hamden. Donohue is a member of the Society of Irish Pipers and a board member of the U.S. nonprofit Pipers' Gathering. Admission is $5, free for members and students at Quinnipiac University. Registration: ighm.org.

Native American art

Bruce Museum in Greenwich had been promised a gift of a large collection of Native American baskets, textiles and ceramics by Mr. and Mrs. Jay W. Chai of Greenwich, the museum announced.

The donation will expand the ethnographic material collection — given to the museum in 1967 by Margaret Cranford of Greenwich — that focuses on objects of peoples from the Americas and is particularly strong in Navajo textiles and jewelry, Pueblo blackware and Plains beadwork. Thirteen baskets from the promised gift is now on view in the museum’s rotunda. brucemuseum.org.

Industrial museum hires new director

New Britain Industrial Museum, which chronicles the history of New Britain’s manufacturing past, has hired Sophie Huget as its new director. The West Hartford resident has held various positions at Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society, Mark Twain House and Museum and Harriet Beecher Stowe Center. She has a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Maryland, College Park. nbindustrial.org.