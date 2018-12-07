'Christmas in Poland' at Knights of Columbus in New Haven

The Knights of Columbus Museum in New Haven wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. More specifically, the museum wants to wish everyone “Wesołych Świąt Bożego Narodzenia!”

The museum’s annual Christmas-themed exhibit is about Poland this year. It will run until Feb. 3, the day after Candlemas, traditionally the end of the Yuletide season in that country.

The exhibit also is timed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining its independence. A variety of heavily embroidered, multicolored traditional Polish apparel is exhibited alongside the scores of Christmas artifacts.

Aaron Joseph / Knights of Columbus Museum This creche commemorates a Kraków legend about a dragon and a bomb. This creche commemorates a Kraków legend about a dragon and a bomb. (Aaron Joseph / Knights of Columbus Museum)

The centerpiece is a collection of spectacular szopki, folk-art creches created annually by regular citizens in Kraków. They look like historical buildings in that city and they fly Polish flags, but are occupied by the Holy Family, the wise men, the shepherds, angels, etc.

Every Christmas in Kraków, szopka makers place their creations around the statue of poet Adam Mickiewicz, and the szopki are judged in a contest.

“Instead of depicting a stable or a cave, these are castles because they are the home of the King of Kings,” said Peter Sonski, a museum spokesman.

Aaron Joseph / Knights of Columbus Museum The Mongol invasion of Poland is commemorated in this Christmas tree ornament. The Mongol invasion of Poland is commemorated in this Christmas tree ornament. (Aaron Joseph / Knights of Columbus Museum)

One crèche includes Polish Pope John Paul II kneeling in prayer. Another commemorates a Kraków legend about a dragon and a bomb. Other styles of creches are on exhibit, made of carved wood or straw, as well as home décor reflecting other traditional stories, such as the Mongol invasion of Poland.

The museum has recreated a Polish dining room, with a table set for a “wigilia,” a meatless Christmas Eve feast. Around the cottage are other artifacts of Polish Yuletide: gromice candles blessed on Candlemas; a book of carols; and oplatek, the Communion-like wafers with embossed religious designs.

CHRISTMAS IN POLAND (BOŻE NARODZENIE W POLSCE) is at Knights of Columbus Museum, One State St. in New Haven, until Feb. 3. Admission and parking are free. “Christmas in Song,” a concert of traditional Polish Christmas carols performed by the Moniuszko Choir, will be Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m. kofcmuseum.org.

Mansfield Historical Society “Celebrating the Holidays in Style: Fashion, Décor and Toys, 1850-1910” is at Mansfield Historical Society, 954 Storrs Road, until Dec. 30. “Celebrating the Holidays in Style: Fashion, Décor and Toys, 1850-1910” is at Mansfield Historical Society, 954 Storrs Road, until Dec. 30. (Mansfield Historical Society)

On other walls

“Gifted,” a show and sale of functional art pieces including jewelry, glass, kitchen items, tchotchkes, housewares, textiles and ceramics, will run through Jan. 5 at Kerri Gallery, 861 Main St. in Willimantic. kerriquirk.com.

a show and sale of functional art pieces including jewelry, glass, kitchen items, tchotchkes, housewares, textiles and ceramics, will run through Jan. 5 at Kerri Gallery, 861 Main St. in Willimantic. kerriquirk.com. “Before the Deluge: Apocalyptic Floodscapes from John Martin to John Goto, 1789 to Now” is at Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, from Dec. 18 to March 24. The exhibit examines how artists have interpreted the Biblical deluge. britishart.yale.edu.

is at Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, from Dec. 18 to March 24. The exhibit examines how artists have interpreted the Biblical deluge. britishart.yale.edu. “Celebrating the Holidays in Style: Fashion, Décor and Toys, 1850-1910” is at Mansfield Historical Society, 954 Storrs Road, until Dec. 30. The gallery is open weekends 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is curated by Laura Crow. mansfieldct-history.org/

is at Mansfield Historical Society, 954 Storrs Road, until Dec. 30. The gallery is open weekends 1 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is curated by Laura Crow. mansfieldct-history.org/ City Gallery, 994 State St. in New Haven, will host an Artists' Talk on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., in conjunction with the exhibit “Kaczmarek & Kane,” which is up until Dec. 23. Sheila Kaczmarek and Kathy Kane will discuss their work. Admission is free. www.city-gallery.org.