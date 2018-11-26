Hill-Stead's paintings come to life in 'Night at the Museum' play

In the hit “Night at the Museum” movies, enchanted artworks come to life at night and wreak havoc. Some of that enchantment has rubbed off on the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington.

Visitors to “Hill-Stead’s Night at the Museum” progressive play shouldn’t expect havoc, but rather some mischievous fun when some of the museum’s famous artworks come to life to act out a drama.

Degas dancers in pink tutus, a mysterious Edouard Manet top-hatted man, Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius and a Mary Cassatt mother and child will help unravel the mystery of a missing holiday gift.

“People think of our Impressionist paintings and they think about grain stacks and waves and fishing boats. But a number of them have people in them,” says Melanie Bourbeau, curator and director of interpretation and programs.

“We are welcoming these characters to life.”

Courtesy Hill-Stead Museum A mysterious man created by artist Edouard Manet will come to life in Farmington. A mysterious man created by artist Edouard Manet will come to life in Farmington. (Courtesy Hill-Stead Museum)

About 11 students from Miss Porter’s School in Farmington and Avon Old Farms School, as well as a teacher’s child, will present the 30- to 45-minute play, says Chris Bolster of Avon Old Farms, who is directing. It was written by Miss Porter’s theater director Alexandra London-Thompson, along with her husband, writer and actor Peter Stray.

London-Thompson cited a connection between Miss Porter’s and the Hill-Stead: Hill-Stead’s architect, Theodate Pope Riddle, graduated from Miss Porter’s.

Stray says many paintings used in the show aren’t usually seen by the public.

“There’s one phenomenal painting of one of Riddle’s family members. You don’t get to see the painting on the tour because it’s behind a door in a room that tours don’t go into. They’re opening up that room for this tour.”

HILL-STEAD’S NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM is at Hill-Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road in Farmington, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20, $15 ages 6 to 18, 5 and younger free, $15 members, $10 members ages 6 to 18, 5 and younger free. Tickets are timed. Tours leave every 15 minutes. hillstead.org.

Courtesy West Hartford Art League Jo McGinnis is one of the "WH Eight" showing their work at West Hartford Art League. Jo McGinnis is one of the "WH Eight" showing their work at West Hartford Art League. (Courtesy West Hartford Art League)

On other walls

Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St. in Torrington, shows the works of Stephen Maine, Brigid Kennedy and Ethan Newman until Dec. 22. An artist talk will be Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. fivepointsgallery.org.

Spectrum Gallery, 61 Main St. in Centerbrook, presents “Myths, Fairy Tales and Fantasies!” until Jan. 13. Artists are David Wenzel, Christine Kornacki, Lauren Mills, Linda Graves, Lynne Foster, Heidi Lewis Coleman, Regina Thomas, James Pizzimenti, Melissa Imossi, Linda Reid, Gail Grgurich, Bonnie Lea Townsend, Flo Bartosiak, Gloria Nilsson, Suzanne Starr, Elizabeth Ann McNally, Elin Dolle, Robert Thomas, Dianne Roberts, Sally Perreten, Bill Vollers, Marsha Borden and Christine Miller. spectrumartgallery.org.

Susan Powell Fine Art, 679 Boston Post Road in Madison, hosts a holiday show through Dec. 29. Artists are Kathy Anderson, Del-Bourree Bach, Julie Beck, Peter Bergeron, Kelly Birkenruth, Dan Brown, Deborah Chabrian, Grace DeVito, David Dunlop, Eileen Eder, Loretta Fasan, Vincent Giarrano, Neal Hughes, Sarah Stifler Lucas, James Magner, Anne McGrory, Leonard Mizerek, Larry Preston, Deborah Quinn-Munson, Carlo Russo, Dennis Sheehan and Jeanne Rosier Smith. susanpowellfineart.com.

West Hartford Art League, 37 Buena Vista Road, presents “WH Eight,” work by Joanne Barry-Dutro, Francie Berquist, Sheri Ellis, Marsha Lewis, Jo McGinnis, Donna Namnoum, Kelly Smurthwiate and Mary Lou Solomon, from Dec. 1 to 23. Opening reception is Dec. 1, 2 to 4 p.m. westhartfordart.org.