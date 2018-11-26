A Gothic Arts Market and its dark wares extend the Halloween season

While the rest of the world is cleaning up after the spooky funfest of Halloween, an arts market in New Haven is just getting started. Gothic Arts Market on Nov. 3 at Lyric Hall Theater is a pagan- and Wiccan-oriented gathering where 15 artists and crafts people will get together to show and sell their dark creations.

The theme is “We Are the Weirdos, Mister,” taken from a line of dialogue in the movie “The Craft.”

“We want to draw in people who feel that they are hiding in the shadows, emos, goths, neo-goths,” says Lori DiMaria of Milford, organizer and curator of the market.

“In the art world, people strive to have a safe space. I am creating a safe space where people who feel different can get together and feel welcome.”

Courtesy Gothic Arts Market Dreamcatchers by Moon & Stag will be sold at Gothic Arts Market. Dreamcatchers by Moon & Stag will be sold at Gothic Arts Market. (Courtesy Gothic Arts Market)

DiMaria will sell her handmade candles, which she creates under the name BedazzledWitchery. Fourteen additional vendors will be selling crystals, knitwear, pocket altars, jewelry, stained glass, headstone pieces, dreamcatchers, herbal items, dream dolls, clothing and other items.

DiMaria created the market after noticing the popularity of similar markets in larger cities.

“Every 10 or 20 years trends come back. Gothic subculture is making a comeback. It is alive and well. It tends to be more underlying in Connecticut, moreso than in New York,” she says. “There’s nothing wrong with playing in the dark. You want to be in the dark sometimes. It’s a scary world.”

Courtesy Gothic Arts Market Fragile Beauty, creators of stained glass, will be at Gothic Arts Market. Fragile Beauty, creators of stained glass, will be at Gothic Arts Market. (Courtesy Gothic Arts Market)

The market will not appeal to kids, says Allie Notarile of Naugatuck, who helped DiMaria organize the market and who will sell her herbal creations.

“There’s nothing overtly adult or nudity or anything like that, but there’s nothing there for them, no face painting, no toys.”

GOTHIC ARTS MARKET is Nov. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Lyric Hall Theater, 827 Whalley Ave. in New Haven. Admission is free. The event will have a cash bar. facebook.com

Artists for World Peace Artists for World Peace's Peace Wall — a wall of 6 inch-by-6 inch paintings — is coming to New Britain, with sales benefiting medical clinics on Native American reservations. Artists for World Peace's Peace Wall — a wall of 6 inch-by-6 inch paintings — is coming to New Britain, with sales benefiting medical clinics on Native American reservations. (Artists for World Peace)

On Other Walls

Artists for World Peace will bring its Peace Wall of 6-inch-by-6-inch artworks to Stockman Gallery at Trinity-on-Main, 19 Chestnut St. in New Britain, on Nov. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. Sales benefit the Native Eyes project, a free optometry clinic on a Native American reservation. artistsforworldpeace.org.

at Trinity-on-Main, 19 Chestnut St. in New Britain, on Nov. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. Sales benefit the Native Eyes project, a free optometry clinic on a Native American reservation. artistsforworldpeace.org. “Tom Smith: Bewilderness” is at Pegasus Gallery at Middlesex Community College , 100 Training Hill Road in Middletown, from Nov. 1 to Jan. 7. Opening reception is Nov. 8, 5 to 7 p.m. mxcc.commnet.edu.

, 100 Training Hill Road in Middletown, from Nov. 1 to Jan. 7. Opening reception is Nov. 8, 5 to 7 p.m. mxcc.commnet.edu. Lyman Allyn Art Museum , 625 Williams St. in New London, presents the photography exhibit “American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times” from Nov. 2 to Feb. 24. lymanallyn.org.

, 625 Williams St. in New London, presents the photography exhibit “American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times” from Nov. 2 to Feb. 24. lymanallyn.org. Sculptures of St. Joseph by Steve Balkun are at Clare Gallery , 285 Church St. in Hartford, from Nov. 3 to Dec. 31. A reception will be Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. spsact.org/clare2.

, 285 Church St. in Hartford, from Nov. 3 to Dec. 31. A reception will be Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. spsact.org/clare2. Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St. in Stamford, presents “False Flag: The Space Between Paranoia and Reason,” from Nov. 3, with a reception from 5 to 8 pm., until Jan. 6. Artists are Darja Bajagić, James Benning, Theodore Darst, Violet Dennison, Harry Dodge and Stanya Kahn, Mark Flood, Michael Green, Juliana Huxtable, Daniel Keller, Son Kit, Tim Trantenroth and Melvin Way. franklinstreetworks.org.