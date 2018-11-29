Can you still get a ticket? And 9 other answers to your 'Hamilton' questions

How does a fast-talking, awesome Broadway show — a hip-hop history of the American revolution — still going gangbusters, known around the world, immortal and beloved, find itself in Hartford in December?

The national tour of the musical theater sensation “Hamilton” finally arrives at The Bushnell for a three-week run Dec. 11 to 30. After so many months of hype and anticipation, there are a lot of questions on theatergoers’ minds. Or, as the villainous King George imperiously inquires, “What comes next?”

We know how it sounds, but how does it look?

If you’ve heard “Hamilton”’s original-cast soundtrack album — still in the top 40 charts over 150 weeks after it was released — you’ve heard the entire show. The musical is “sung through,” which means there is no additional dialogue in between the songs. What the live version adds is an extraordinary amount of action. Characters come bursting onto the stage. There are elaborate full-cast dance numbers. The lyrics “rewind, rewind” in the song “Satisfied” make a lot more sense when you see it done live — the actors walk backwards and restart the memory-laden love scene as if a video was being rewound.

Is Lin-Manuel Miranda missed?

Writer, composer and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda created the role of Alexander Hamilton for himself, playing it off-Broadway for four and a half months in 2015, then for the first year of the show’s Broadway reign. He’s gearing up to play Hamilton again in January for a special production in San Juan designed to raise funds for arts education in Puerto Rico.

The number of different performers who’ve been in “Hamilton” is still fairly small — only half a dozen different Alexander Hamiltons have been on Broadway. Miranda and director Thomas Kail personally oversee the cast changes. Austin Scott, who will play Hamilton in Hartford, says “I learned the show in New York on the Broadway set.”

Reviews and online chat rooms have praised Scott’s singing, as well as his delivery of both comic and dramatic dialogue. Washington Post critic Peter Marks reviewed the tour in June and wrote "I believe that even Miranda ... would acknowledge that Scott has much more in the pipes department than he. This vocal upgrade affords a new appreciation of the 34 songs and musical sequences in the nearly three-hour show."

Scott has been with “Hamilton” for a year and is leaving the tour in January shortly after the Hartford stop.

Joan Marcus Bryson Bruce, center, as Thomas Jefferson, with the “Hamilton” ensemble. Bryson Bruce, center, as Thomas Jefferson, with the “Hamilton” ensemble. (Joan Marcus)

How does the tour differ from the Broadway show?

Besides Broadway, “Hamilton” currently has standing productions in Chicago and London, plus two national tours dubbed the “Philip” and “Angelica” companies. Hartford is getting the “Angelica” company.

Each “Hamilton” company apparently has its own personality — Chicago’s, for instance, is considered the “earthy” or “energetic” one.

Asked for the distinctions of the touring company that’s playing Hartford, star Austin Scott says, jokingly: “We’re the tall company, I know that!” Then adds, “We’re one of the younger companies.”

Scott says the main differences in the various productions come from how the individual performers can react to each other onstage.

“It can be a look, or a way of standing. Motivations for saying a certain line can change. They give us a lot of room to make the characters our own.”

The costumes, staging, choreography musical arrangements, lighting and all the other design details of “Hamilton” are the same for every “Hamilton” company.

There have been some major changes to this touring company’s cast in recent months, including new performers in the roles of Eliza Hamilton (Hannah Cruz), Aaron Burr (Josh Tower), Angelica Schuyler (Stephanie Umoh), Lafayette/Jefferson (Bryson Bruce) and George Washington (Paul Oakley Stovall).

In talk show appearances, Miranda has described how certain jokes and plot points play very differently in England than they do in the United States. Scott says that on the tour, “every city has its own personality. It has kept us on our toes. In Atlanta, there was screaming and hollering. In Washington, D.C., they were more reserved, quiet.”

Joan Marcus Peter Matthew Smith as King George in the national tour of "Hamilton." Peter Matthew Smith as King George in the national tour of "Hamilton." (Joan Marcus)

What are the show’s hottest moments?

For some, it’s the first appearance of the rapid-rapping Marquis de Lafayette (originally played by Daveed Diggs and played on this tour by Bryson Bruce); the same actor returns in the second act for similar speed-rapping as Thomas Jefferson.

Others are in the thrall of the heartbreaking ballad “Dear Theodosia.” The highest comic moments tend to belong to the prissy King George, who has a funny way of showing the colonies his “love.” There are compelling romantic scenes, including a career-killing adulterous affair. Political squabbles in the nascent U.S. government are as action-packed as Revolutionary war battles. “Hamilton”’s intelligent and philosophically strong final song, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” examines the very idea of how history is made.

But Scott says the entire show has a surefire energy. “They did such a good job crafting it that from the very first moment, everybody is on you. People are just so excited to be there.”

What are the show’s Connecticut connections?

“Hamilton” takes place during the American Revolutionary War and its aftermath. Connecticut had a lot to do with that war. George Washington slept here. Samuel Seabury, who sings the “Hamilton” song “Farmer Refuted,” is buried at St. James Episcopal Church in New London. As for the show itself, Miranda and the show’s director Thomas Kail both attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, which now bestows an annual “Hamilton Prize for Creativity.” Miranda and Kail’s first Broadway hit “In the Heights” — which won four Tonys — was workshopped at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford.

Joan Marcus From left: Chaundre Hall Broomfield, Ruben J. Carbajal, Bryson Bruce and Austin Scott in “Hamilton.” From left: Chaundre Hall Broomfield, Ruben J. Carbajal, Bryson Bruce and Austin Scott in “Hamilton.” (Joan Marcus)

How did ‘Hamilton’ happen?

The best-selling book “Hamilton: The Revolution” describes how Miranda, a history buff, took a copy of Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton on vacation. Miranda was amused that the names of some of the Revolutionary War heroes, such as Hercules Mulligan, sounded like modern hip-hop stars. Ideas kept coming, and Miranda envisioned a concept album called “The Hamilton Mixtape.” He premiered a song from it at the White House Evening of Poetry, Music and the Spoken Word in 2009, attended by Barack and Michelle Obama. The first workshop of what became the “Hamilton” musical was at Vassar College in 2013.

