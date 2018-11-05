The trauma of a school shooting gets lost in 'Thousand Pines' at Westport Playhouse

If you want contemporary drama, it doesn’t get much more contemporary than Matthew Greene’s “Thousand Pines.”

It concerns a school shooting. It’s set around Thanksgiving. It contains family squabbles, class issues and concerns about increased violence in the world.

But it’s also rooted in a sort of theater that doesn’t seem contemporary at all. It’s a drama about social trauma that, strangely, most resembles A.R. Gurney’s plays “The Dining Room” or “Scenes from American Life,” quaint ensemble shows in which we marvel more at the versatility of the actors than at underlying messages.

The Westport Country Playhouse, which has produced more than a dozen A.R. Gurney plays over the past few decades, is premiering “Thousand Pines” through Nov. 17. The theater is only 20 miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School, site of one of the many public shootings in recent years that has inspired this drama about grief and social responsibility.

“Thousand Pines” isn’t trying to re-frame or re-focus the dialogue about mass violence. It is OK with continuing that dialogue. It focuses on three families directly affected by a shooting at their local junior high school, each preparing for their first Thanksgiving dinner since the tragedy. There are the expected outpourings of grief, outrage and helplessness.

It may want to be something bigger — a forum, a rallying point, a catharsis — but mostly “Thousand Pines” is a play. It has a highly theatrical structure. Each family gets its own separate act. Each family is played by the same set of actors, who are listed in the program by numbers rather than character names. There is only one character — Justin, a sensitive young man played by Andrew Veenstra, star of Hartford Stage’s recent “Age of Innocence” adaptation — who turns up in more than one of the acts, though interactions between these different families are mentioned.

They are all responding differently to the same event. The responses include denial, resignation, legal battles, angry outbursts and shattered personal relationships. None of the characters are silent or withdrawn. They express their feelings openly. “It’s called survivor’s guilt,” one says. “It really works wonders.”

“Thousand Pines” is carefully crafted, to a fault. The relationships among the different characters come into focus gradually, and the script starts to seem like a puzzle being put together before your eyes. Then there is massive revelation, which makes the entire play seem staged and false. In a drama where the impact should come from the characters’ inner turmoil, it instead comes from a plot twist. It’s the wrong kind of shocking.

Last season, Westport Playhouse staged Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “War,” a play that uses theatrical conventions to confront modern social issues. That play is genuinely arresting and disturbing. “Thousand Pines” does the opposite, filtering real-life life-and-death concerns through theatrical devices that restrict and dilute them.

The cast is fine, all dependable character actors who effortlessly inhabit multiple distinct roles. William Ragsdale (from the underrated ‘90s sitcom “Herman’s Head” among a zillion other stage and screen credits) plays a kindly uncle, a workaholic lawyer and a small-town police officer. Kelly McAndrew, who gets the most stage time, plays three different mothers. There’s some resorting to stereotypes, but generally the performers provide the variety that is needed to distinguish these three scenes of white suburban families sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.

The great Austin Pendleton was a fine choice to direct “Thousand Pines.” An uncompromising actor, writer and director, Pendleton’s own plays (including “Booth is Back,” staged at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre in 1991, and “Uncle Bob,” in which Pendleton also starred, at Hartford’s TheaterWorks in 1996) have the same dark discomforting and confrontational elements as “Thousand Pines.”

But Matthew Greene is unable to let “Thousand Pines” ascend to a higher theme. If anything, he stifles it by going off on meaningless tangents regarding his characters’ private lives — affairs, divorces, sibling rivalries. The drama is mired in its storytelling, cutting off any overarching themes.

Stylized plays about gun violence can work. Just recall Julia Cho’s searing “Office Hour” at Long Wharf in January, with its technically precise rapid-fire dreamlike trauma imagery. The heart of “Thousand Pines” is in the right place, but the play gets tripped up in its own unnecessary details and distancing devices. It doesn’t feel lived in. It feels put on.

THOUSAND PINES by Matthew Greene, directed by Austin Pendleton, runs through Nov. 17 at Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $60. 203-227-4177, westportplayhouse.org.