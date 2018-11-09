Peter Brook's 'Prisoner' a masterful study of punishment and self-control at Yale Rep

How many directors regularly use Peter Brook techniques without realizing they came from him? Seeing an actual Brook production on the Yale campus feels a bit like when Bo Diddley opened for The Clash on the punk band’s first U.S. tour in 1979 — you see the roots and refined artistry of a form that is still vital and thriving. Worlds coalesce. The effect is timeless.

“The Prisoner,” at the Yale Repertory Theatre through Nov. 17 as part of an international tour, is co-written and co-directed by Brook and his longtime collaborator Marie Hélène Estienne. It’s also based on a personal experience Brook had, of seeing a man sitting silently facing a prison and exploring what that was all about.

In the play, a man named Mavuso has committed crimes of Biblical proportions, and in some respects has already paid a debt to society, including a savage beating by his uncle. But in his heart he is still atoning, or as the play poetically puts it, “repairing.” A suggestion that his imprisonment need not take place behind locked doors in an actual prison seems to suit him, but also overwhelms and incapacitates him.

The script neither condones nor actively challenges Mavuso’s behavior, either as a criminal or as a prisoner, while nonetheless demonstrating all the ramifications of removing oneself from the world in this manner. Mavuso could conceivably “escape.” He is asked to move along. He is invited to be part of a family. He is implored to better articulate the reasoning for his self-punishment. He remains remote.

He also expresses his own questions about his situation. “At least there” — in the brick-and-mortar prison he gazes at daily but is not confined within — “I will feel clear about the punishment I deserve.”

We see him pass the time, the passing of days denoted by shadows on the side of his face. (The sharp lighting design is by Philippe Vialatte.)

“The Prisoner” concentrates on Mavuso for nearly every scene, so it’s a major shift of consciousness whenever there’s a scene he’s not in, when we hear the feelings of those affected by his actions talking to each other.

Yet “The Prisoner” doesn’t break its meditative rhythms and its focus on one’s man’s struggle. It’s a story of acceptance and resignation rolled into a search for redemption. It’s also a picture of solace and rumination that springs not from religion or philosophy but from guilt, self-recrimination and social boundaries.

The structure and quiet grace (with intermittent cries of pain) of “The Prisoner” have something in common with the recent works of another accomplished theater master, Athol Fugard, particularly the premieres of “The Train Driver” and “Have You Seen Us?” at the Long Wharf nearly a decade ago. Such plays are internally, emotionally driven. They are upfront about their often difficult subject matter. They do not tease us with unbelievable “revelations” or otherwise insult our intelligence. They simply use the communicative magic of theater to share a meaningful dialogue (or a cogent internal monologue) in the you-can-hear-a-pin-drop silence of a packed theater auditorium.

Joan Marcus Hiran Abeysekera as Mavuso, the title character in "The Prisoner" by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne, at the Yale Repertory Theatre. Hiran Abeysekera as Mavuso, the title character in "The Prisoner" by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne, at the Yale Repertory Theatre. (Joan Marcus)

The cast is a credit to the long-established Brook style of performance, a deft blend of natural delivery and poised professional presentation. Sri Lanka actor Hiran Abeysekera exhibits both strength and vulnerability as Mavuso. The members supporting ensemble are a diverse bunch who blend together beautifully. Hayley Carmichael, whose credits range from England’s Royal Shakespeare and National Theatre to Cirque du Soleil and her own company. Hervé Goffings, who grew up in Africa and France and got his theater training in England and Scotland, cuts an imposing figure as Mavuso’s Uncle Ezekiel, but also shows a soft, reflective side. Omar Silva, from Mexico, plays a prisoner guard who goes through his own transformative journey as he gains empathy for Mavuso. Kalieaswari Srinivasan, who starred in the film “Dheepan” (winner of the 2015 Cannes festival Palme d’Or) plays Mavuso’s sister, the character most directly affected by his crimes, not as a victim but as a strong individual.

The characters are largely defined by how they walk across the basically bare rock-and-stick-strewn stage, or how carefully or haltingly they speak. Patience is required, and rewarded. In such a sparse performance space, the human body is this show’s main special effect. There are moments of mime, dance-like movement and even puppetry.

“The Prisoner” is a story made to be told in the theater. Here we all are in the audience, facing uncomfortable truths, lost in thought, staring straight ahead.

THE PRISONER, written and directed by Peter Brook and Marie-Hélène Estienne, runs Nov. 2 to 17 at the Yale Repertory Theatre, 1120 Chapel St., New Haven. Performances are Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 14. Tickets are $12 to $99. 203-432-1234 and yalerep.org.