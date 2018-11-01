Who is legendary Peter Brook? The creator of 'The Prisoner' at Yale Rep tells us in his own words

He’s done it all. He’s changed the face of world theater. And he’s still at it.

Peter Brook’s latest work, “The Prisoner,” which he co-wrote and co-directed with his main collaborator of the last four decades, Marie-Hélène Estienne, was inspired by something Brook witnessed years ago.

What he saw was a man sitting silently outside a prison. “The Prisoner,” which premiered at the Bouffes du Nord last year and is now on an international tour. It’s playing at the Yale Repertory Theatre in New Haven through Nov. 17.

If the only play Peter Brook had ever directed was “Marat/Sade” 55 years ago, his legend would still be secure. To present Peter Weiss’ uncompromising ensemble drama, set in a French mental institution in 1808, Brook co-founded an experimental “Theater of Cruelty” workshop. The play became a staple of college theaters.

If the only thing Peter Brook had ever written was “The Empty Space,” a book of essays on theater-making that has become a sacred text for drama students at universities worldwide, his legacy would be secure. But he’s also written a deep, rich autobiography “Threads of Time,” and such thoughtful yet provocative works as “The Shifting Point and “The Open Door.” He even has a new book coming: “Play By Ear,” about “hidden music, inseparable from thought, image, concept.”

If Peter Brook had only ever directed one Shakespeare play, his immeasurably influential 1970 production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” he would still have altered forever how we approach the Bard. But he’s done dozens of Shakespeare plays, which consciously challenged the conventions and traditions of how classical drama is staged.

If his fame was only by association, it would be secure. Brook worked with John Gielgud, Frances de la Tour and Paul Scofield, and Laurence Olivier. He guided Glenda Jackson, Ben Kingsley and Patrick Stewart early in their careers. Salvador Dali designed Brook’s Royal Opera House production of “Salomé.”

A more recent famous colleague is Tarell Alvin McCraney, who acted with Brook’s company before he became an award-winning playwright and the head of the playwriting department at the Yale School of Drama. McCraney has been a consultant on “The Prisoner.”

At the age of 93, Peter Brook refuses to rest on laurels, continuing to challenge himself, his dedicated collaborators and his audiences.

In a wide-ranging conversation recently at the apartment building where Brook is staying while “The Prisoner” is in New Haven, Brook held forth on theater and life.

On ‘The Prisoner’

“A man, sitting outside a prison, facing it, haunted me. The sense of this person sitting there, discovering layers and layers of himself that you couldn’t discover. The great invisible. The great unknown.

“In this play, he is told early on ‘Nothing will prevent you if you just want to get up and walk away.’ He can’t say ‘That’s enough. I’m cured.’

In ‘The Prisoner,’ the great themes people take away — justice, crime, incest — are not there as subjects for a play that debates these issues. They touch something in oneself that opens these issues. I see people who saw “The Prisoner” months earlier and tell me “this has remained in me.”

On touring

“‘The Prisoner’ changes all the time. This is the way we work. Every new place we’re in, we have to have a preview.

If there are changes in the cast, we have to work together, make a new ensemble. Just to see how things are, how they’ve developed since I was last with them. Every new theater, you have to test the acoustics. The first run-through is solely for ourselves, just to see how things are. It’s not a rehearsal or a preview. There’s no participation from an audience.

On relaxing the audience:

“In ‘The Prisoner,’ the two warders come in and tell vulgar jokes. Humor is essential. It’s the great Shakespearean model.”

“In the audience, as they come into the theater, every head has preoccupations that are different from all the other people. The playwright or the director must catch their interest and say something that relaxes everyone…. You have to lead the audience in, with a moment that is pure, so that everyone is touched at the same moment in every way.”

On completion

“I’m vehemently opposed to making a finished object. We have something we have prepared. You are not prepared. We will share with you our preparation.”

On directing

“I really challenge the word ‘director.’ This is a collaboration. It’s an expedition. You can’t have an expedition if there isn’t someone who is responsible — the leader, the guide. But all of that depends on an independent person paying attention all the time to the questions. That person says ‘Look, we have to go across the river, but it’s very dangerous, and is it the right way?’

Then the others have to be able to trust the guide. The guide has to do a longer preparation than the peer group, but having done that, it’s a shared responsibility.

