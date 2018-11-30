Here’s exactly how the ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery works

Don’t have “Hamilton” tickets? You could have a shot at two of them for just $10 each in the Bushnell's daily lottery starting Dec. 9, the Bushnell announced Friday.

Forty tickets will be available for all but one of the performances of “Hamilton,” which runs at the Bushnell Dec. 11 to 30. The only exception will be the Dec. 13 show, a special “EduHam” performance to be attended by thousands of Connecticut students.

Lottery winners can’t choose their seats, but the two seats are “generally together,” says Paul Marte, Bushnell’s senior communications manager. “But I can’t promise. They could be anywhere in the theater.”

The lottery is conducted entirely online through the official “Hamilton” app (available through the Apple store and Google Play), and through the website hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Each daily lottery starts at 11 a.m. two days before the performance date, and ends at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

Both winners and losers are notified by email at 11 a.m. the day before the performance, and winners must claim their tickets by 4 p.m. by paying online with a credit card through a special link and a purchase code. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. are forfeited.

The physical tickets must be picked up at the Will Call booth of the Bushnell box office during the two hours before the performance begins; a valid photo ID is required. The tickets can not be resold.

There is no extra cost to enter the lottery. Only one entry per person per lottery is allowed, but you can enter every lottery, even if you’ve previously won.

Regular tickets for the “Hamilton” engagement at The Bushnell generally cost between $175 and $525. The entire 23-performance run sold out shortly after tickets went on sale to the general public Sept. 8; many tickets had already been snapped up through Bushnell “Broadway series” subscription renewals and other deals for subscribers and donors.

“Hamilton” is still running on Broadway, has standing companies in Chicago and London, has two concurrent touring companies in the U.S. and will open a Puerto Rican production in January. The Bushnell engagement is the first time the show has been seen in Connecticut.

HAMILTON — book, lyrics and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail — runs Dec. 11 to 30 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 7 p.m. There are no performances Dec. 24 or 25 and an added 1 p.m. matinee on Dec. 26. 860-987-6000, bushnell.org.

