Holiday shopping: Perfect the art of unique gift giving at these local bazaars, festivals and exhibits

At Christmastime, popular toys, hot books and the latest heavily advertised thing always catch the public’s fancy. But the mall and Internet are not the sole options for holiday shopping. Connecticut art galleries and community centers host holiday bazaars, craft shows and art exhibits that sell one-of-a-kind, handmade treasures created by local and regional artisans and craftspeople.

We’ve gathered an extensive list of sales, festivals, bazaars and exhibits that is by no means all-inclusive. We’ve listed the longer events first, followed by chronological sales. Unless otherwise noted, admission to all venues is free.

Celebrating 70 Years of Creativity in Middletown: Through Dec. 9, Saturday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. Show and sale of artistic clay works at Wesleyan Potters, 350 S. Main St.. wesleyanpotters.com.

Holiday Show and Sale in Canton: Through Dec. 16, Friday and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gift items by Canton Artists’ Guild members and guests including fine arts, hand-turned wood, ceramics, jewelry, knitwear and crafts. Gallery on the Green, near the intersection of Dowd Avenue and Route 44 at 5 Canton Green Road. galleryonthegreen.org

Holiday Gift Market in Mystic: Through Dec. 22. Weekdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Handcrafted arts, crafts, food and holiday items from locals including Lisa Adams Art, Mystic Knotwork, Pottery Shed, Judy Flora, Turkeywoods Farm, For the Birds, Two Bees Design, Planet Sea Salt, Colleen O’Connor, Trees of Light, Scala Studios, Suzanne by the Sea, C’est Sea Bon, Frank Mason. Mary Anne Sherman, Julianna Cameron, Treefort Naturals, Flatland Alpacas, Birch Mountain Pottery, Nutmeg Naturals, Five Islands Trading, Why a Spoon?, Ouellette, Silks by Lucia, Gina Rubin Designs, River Dog Prints, Whimsical Creations and Amores Studios. Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St. mysticmuseumofart.org.

Celebration of American Crafts in New Haven: Through Dec. 23, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More than 125 artists at 49th annual show and sale of fiber art, sculpture, handmade books and jewelry, ornaments, clothing, prints, photographs, pottery and ceramics. Hilles Gallery at Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon St. creativeartsworkshop.org.

Courtesy Cooley Gallery “Christmas Greetings,” a woodblock by Gertrude Nason,is part of the annual holiday sale at Cooley Gallery in Old Lyme. “Christmas Greetings,” a woodblock by Gertrude Nason,is part of the annual holiday sale at Cooley Gallery in Old Lyme. (Courtesy Cooley Gallery)

Deck the Walls in New Haven: Through Dec. 23, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reception Dec. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. in conjunction with Westville’s Holiday Open House event. All 25 gallery artists showing work for sale. Kehler Liddell Gallery, 873 Whalley Ave. kehlerliddellgallery.com.

Festive Home: All that Glitters in Ridgefield: Through Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Holiday market features 25 artisans selling jewelry, apparel, original artwork, home décor. Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane. rgoa.org.

Art = Gift in New London: Through Dec. 29, Tuesday to Friday 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Handcrafted, affordable art by local and regional artists, including paintings, prints, photographs, glasswork, jewelry, T-shirts, knitwear, drawings, woodwork, holiday cards and ornaments and more. Hygienic Art Galleries, 79 Bank St. in New London. hygienic.org.

Holiday artwork exhibit in Madison: Through Dec. 29, Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Susan Powell Fine Art, 679 Boston Post Road. susanpowellfineart.com.

Gifted in Willimantic: Through Jan. 5. Functional art pieces from area artists and craftspeople. Works include jewelry, glass, kitchen items, tchotchkes, housewares, textiles and ceramics. weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays open until 8 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kerri Gallery, 861 Main St. kerriquirk.com.

Gift shop at the carousel in Hartford: Through Jan. 6, Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Woodcarvings, books, Victorian jewelry, quilts, prints, CDs, and full-size reproduction carousel pieces. At Bushnell Park Carousel in Hartford. thecarouselmuseum.org.

The Holiday Show in Old Lyme: Through Jan. 7, Thursday to Saturday noon to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Winter- and holiday-themed artwork by both contemporary and historical artists. Cooley Gallery, 25 Lyme St. cooleygallery.com.

Myths, Fairy Tales and Fantasies! in Centerbrook: Through Jan. 13, Wednesday to Saturday noon to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Spectrum Gallery, 61 Main St.. spectrumartgallery.org.

Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair in Simsbury: Nov. 29, 5 to 9 p.m. Artisan items including holiday decor, organic health care, crystal and handmade jewelry and more. Hop Meadow Country Club, 85 Firetown Road in Simsbury. facebook.com.

Courtesy Wesleyan Potters "Celebrating 70 Years of Creativity" is the name of the holiday show and sale at Wesleyan Potters in Middletown. "Celebrating 70 Years of Creativity" is the name of the holiday show and sale at Wesleyan Potters in Middletown. (Courtesy Wesleyan Potters)

Gaylordsville Christmas Holiday Show in Old Lyme: Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Baked goods, holiday crafts, jewelry, ornaments. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown's Forge Road, Gaylordsville section of New Milford. merwinsvillehotel.org.Deck the Walls: Nov. 30 (opening reception 5 to 7 p.m.) to Jan. 4, Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual holiday-themed exhibit of work by members of the Lyme Art Association, 90 Lyme St. lymeartassociation.org.