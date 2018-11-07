Comics Tim Allen, Orny Adams to do stand-up on casino stages

An established comedy icon who came up on the old sitcom/“Tonight Show” route, and a member of the next generation, whose career took a similar trajectory during changing times, both hit Connecticut stages on the same weekend in mid-November.

Orny Adams was born in 1970. He appeared on Jay Leno’s and David Letterman’s late-night shows in the early ’00s and established himself as a comic actor as Coach Bobby Finstock in the series “Teen Wolf” from 2011-17. He had his own Comedy Central special in 2010 and a Showtime special just last year. His struggles to establish himself as a working comedian were chronicled in the Jerry Seinfeld documentary “Comedian.”

Adams has a three-night, four-show stand Nov. 15 to 17 at Mohegan Sun’s Comix club, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. The shows are Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at both 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $55 plus a $10 food/drink minimum. 860-862-7000 and comixmohegansun.com.

Tim Allen is at Foxwoods' Grand Theater Nov. 16.

Tim Allen, now 65, was a steady presence on TV throughout the 1990s with “Home Improvement,” and again in the 2010s with “Last Man Standing.” He returns to his spaceman role of Buzz Lightyear next year in “Toy Story 4.”

He also persists in doing stand-up. As in his sitcoms, Allen’s humor is of the ordinary-beleaguered-middle-class-American-dad variety. Tim Allen performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Grand Theater, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 16. Tickets are $30 to $70. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.