Sonia Plumb dancers perform 'Salute to the Troops' at Real Art Ways

The Hartford-based Sonia Plumb Dance Company has a multimedia, multi-styled, military-themed event planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., Hartford.
The program includes the new dance “Salute to the Troops,” a “Salute to the Troops” rap music video featuring Plumb’s choreography and a documentary about the making of Plumb’s dance tribute to the inventive spirit titled “Dance of da Vinci,” which was performed at The Bushnell earlier this year.
Tickets are $20. The fundraising event has two beneficiaries: the Wounded Warriors Project and the Sonia Plumb Dance Company’s apprentice training program. 860-508-9082, soniaplumbdance.org.