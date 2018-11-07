'Paradise Blue,' the first of Dominique Morisseau's 'Detroit Trilogy,' at Long Wharf

Dominique Morisseau is one of the most produced playwrights in the country right now.

TheaterWorks did Morisseau’s “Sunset Baby” last year. The hot Morisseau scripts this season are the three plays in her “Detroit Trilogy,” about social, economic and cultural conditions in that Michigan city.

All three plays in the Detroit Trilogy will soon be found on Connecticut stages. First out of the gate is the Long Wharf Theatre’s production of “Paradise Blue.” Hartford Stage is staging “Detroit ‘67” in February. Westport Country Playhouse will do “Skeleton Crew” in June.

“Paradise Blue” is set in a jazz club on the verge of closing. The cast includes Stephen Tyrone Williams (from Hartford Stage’s “Gem of the Ocean”) as Blue, Leon Addison Brown (from Hartford Stage’s “The Whipping Man”) as Corn, Freddie Fulton as P-Sam, Margaret Odette as Pumpkin and Carolyn Michelle Smith as Silver.

The production is directed by Awoye Timpo, who recently directed “Skeleton Crew,” at the Chester Theatre Company in Massachusetts.

“Paradise Blue” runs Nov. 21 through Dec. 16 at the Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Dr., New Haven. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. On Nov. 28, the evening show is at 7:30 p.m. instead of 7, and there is no matinee that day. The Nov. 29 performance is open-captioned. longwharf.org