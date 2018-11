‘Lipstick, Lashes & Lies: A Variety Drag Show” has become a regular event at the Mohegan Sun Comix Club, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd. at the resort casino complex in Uncasville.

The latest edition, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, has host Mia E Z’Lay welcoming drag stars Kira Stone, Lexi Deville and Flaminia. “Expect to see comedy, impersonations, dancing and more,” the club says. Sounds like a drag show, then. Tickets are $15-$35. 860-862-7000, comixmohegansun.com.