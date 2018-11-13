'Legends' return to Foxwoods for the holidays

The pop-icon tribute spectacle “Legends in Concert” has a holiday theme this year. The latest line-up of deceased celebrities includes the expected Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson impersonators, plus such wild cards as The Blues Brothers, Whitney Houston, David Bowie (embodied by David Brightman, in photo) and George Michael. Conspicuous in his absence is Frank Sinatra.

Read: Holiday happenings in Connecticut »

The performers are top-line tribute artists who’ve played Las Vegas, Atlantic City and elsewhere.

The revue runs Nov. 23 to 31 at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. Performances are Tuesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45. 800-200-2882, foxwoods.com.