Our gift to you: hundreds of holiday happenings in Connecticut

Sometime’s it’s hard to remember amid all the hustle and bustle, but the holidays are supposed to be fun.
So whether it’s your favorite “Christmas Carol” or “Nutcracker,” a gingerbread-house or train-show exhibit, or just a free spin around the ice rink during Winterfest in Bushnell Park, try to fit in one or more of these holiday treats.
Music
Legends in Concert Holiday Show: Nov. 23 through Dec. 31. Impressionists perform as deceased celebrities Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, George Michael, The Blues Brothers and Whitney Houston. Foxwoods Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. $35 and $45. Tuesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Wednesday to Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 7 p.m. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.
John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas Tour: Nov. 24. Pop star who happened to play Jesus Christ on TV this year. $78-253. 8 p.m. Foxwoods Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.
Connecticut Yuletide Carolers: Nov. 25. Victorian carolers sing traditional and contemporary Christmas music a cappella. $15. 7 p.m. United Methodist Church of Branford. ctyuletide.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Nov. 25. Prog-rock Christmas tradition. $43.50-$72.50. 3 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.
Hey! Merry Christmas: Nov. 30. Multiple-genre musical concert by The Mavericks. $38 to $68. 8 p.m. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London. gardearts.org
Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Celebratory 75th anniversary season continues with Tchaikovsky’s Firsts featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Polonaise” from “Eugene Onegin,” TH 5, his Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23, TH 55, and his Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 13, TH 24, “Winter Dreams.” Led by Carolyn Kuan; with pianist Szymon Nehring. Tickets start at $38; $10 students with ID. Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. The Bushnell, Hartford. hartfordsymphony.org
Boston Pops Holiday Concert: Dec. 1. Celebrated pops orchestra, plus Santa Claus. $65 and $75. 8 p.m. Jorgensen Auditorium, 1232 Hillside Road at UConn in Storrs. 860-486-4226, jorgensen.uconn.edu.
Pole to Pole: Dec. 1. Annual holiday concert by Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus. $30. 1 p.m. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. thekate.org.
Connecticut Accordion Association Orchestra: Dec. 1. Peter Peluso conducts concert of holiday favorites. $10, $7 seniors, free for children and members. 2 p.m. Mattatuck Museum, 144 West Main St. in Waterbury. mattmuseum.org
Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords: Dec. 2. “Celebrate With Music” includes classical, traditional, and spiritual Christmas and Hanukkah favorites. $20. 2 p.m. Portland High School, 95 High St. 860-347-2787, 860-342-3120.
Donny and Marie Holiday Tour: Dec. 2. Osmond siblings singing Christmas carols. $79-$109. 6 p.m. Foxwoods Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.
The Hit Men — Rock ‘n Roll Christmas Classics: Dec. 2. All-star band of rock session musicians play holiday songs. $57-$63. 3 p.m. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. 877-503-1286, thekate.org.
Festival of Lessons & Carols: Dec. 2. Traditional service of Christmas readings and choral music features Hotchkiss Chorus; with Joe Rose, guest organist. 7 p.m. Free. Hotchkiss School Chapel, Lakeville. 860-435–4423, hotchkiss.org/arts
Brass: Sounds of the Season: Dec. 4. Yale brass ensemble performs holiday favorites. Free. 5:15 p.m. Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, 121 Wall St. in New Haven. On Facebook
Christmas With The Celts: Dec. 6. Irish band The Celts. $39-$64. 8 p.m. Infinity Hall, 32 Front St. in Hartford. 866-666-6306, infinityhall.com
Merry Christmas Darling — Carpenters Christmas: Dec. 7. Holiday concert with Karen Carpenter sound-alike Michelle Berting Brett. Free. 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Wolf Den, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.
Rocky Mountain Christmas: Dec. 7. A tribute to John Denver with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon performing the legend’s holiday music. $29-$44. 8 p.m. Infinity Hall in Norfolk. infinityhall.com
A Very Slambovian Christmas: Dec. 7. Holiday concert with Slambovian Circus of Dreams. $32. 8 p.m. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. thekate.org. Also Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Center, 70 Sanford St. $28, $25 members. fairfieldtheatre.org
And To All A Good Night: Dec. 7, 8, 9. Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus annual holiday show. $30 and $45. Dec. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m., Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 29 Atheneum Square North in Hartford. hartfordgaymenschorus.com
Springfield Symphony Orchestra: A Holiday Celebration: Dec. 8. Featuring 2018 winner of NBC’s The Voice Brynn Cartelli, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Mary Lambert and many special guests. Tickets start at $22. 7:30 p.m. springfieldsymphony.org or 413-733-2291.
Mozart and a Merry Christmas: Dec. 8. Marissa Famiglietti and Shae Apland sing operatic pieces and holiday favorites accompanied by Joseph Jacovino. $25, $20 members, seniors and students. 7:30 p.m. Mattatuck Museum, 144 West Main St. in Waterbury. mattmuseum.org
Holiday Pops: Dec. 8 and 15. Farmington Valley Symphony Orchestra concerts of holiday music feature soprano Elizabeth Miller. $18 in advance, $20 at door, age 17 and younger free. Dec. 8, 3 p.m., Simsbury’s Eno Memorial Hall and Dec. 15, 3 p.m., Porter Memorial Hall, Farmington. Tickets: fvso.org or 800-975-FVSO.
Brian Wilson: Dec. 8. Live rendition of The Beach Boys’ “The Christmas Album.” $40-$55; VIP packages $250-$499. 8 p.m. The Oakdale, 95 S. Turnpike Road in Wallingford. 203-265-1501, oakdale.com.
Pentatonix: Christmas Is Here: Dec. 8 and 9. With a new member and a new Christmas album, the popular a cappella group brings its tour to Connecticut. $45-$65. 7 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. mohegansun.com
Christmas Festival of Lessons and Carols: Dec. 9. 60th annual event features carols by the Chapel Singers, the Trinity College Gospel Choir and the Trinity African Choir as well as the premier of Robert Edward Smith's “Adam Lay Ybounden.” Free. 4 and 7 p.m., Austin Arts Center at Trinity College, 300 Summit St. in Hartford. trincoll.edu
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: Dec. 9. Prog-rock holiday concert. $45-$105. 4 p.m. The Palace, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.
Christmas with Rockapella: Dec. 9. A cappella group in holiday sweaters. Free. 7 p.m. Mohegan Sun Wolf Den, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com
Christmas with The Celts: Dec. 9. Mix of lively traditional Irish music and instrumentation with American pop music and their own originals, along with ancient Irish and Scottish carols and traditional Christmas favorites. 7:30 p.m. $47.50. Ridgefield Playhouse. 203-438-5795
Old Lyme Town Band: Dec. 12. Concert of holiday favorites. $7, $5 12 and younger. 7 p.m. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. thekate.org
96-5 All Star Christmas: Dec. 14. With Backstreet Boys, Gavin DeGraw and AJR. $50-$75, plus fees. 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena. ticketmaster.com
Laurie Berkner Solo Holiday Show: Dec. 15. Concert by children’s musician. $25 to $75. 11 a.m. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London. gardearts.org
Nick Fradiani and Nick Fradiani Sr. — Father and Son Christmas Tour: Dec. 15. The “American Idol” winner and his dad. $24 to $44. 8 p.m. Infinity Hall, 32 Front St. in Hartford. 866-666-6306, infinityhall.com
Joys of the Season - Bach to Pops! Dec. 15. Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut, under direction of Carole Ann Maxwell, with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, presents Bach's Magnificat. Dancers from the New England Academy of Dance will be accompanied as they perform Tchaikovsky's Waltz of the Snowflakes. Also, on the program are Bizet's Farandole from L'Arlesienne, Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on Greensleeves. Christmas and Chanukah favorites and Handel's Hallelujah chorus. $25-$50. 5 p.m. Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave. 203-956-6771, norwalksymphony.org
David Archuleta: Dec. 18. The “American Idol” singer performs favorites and songs from his new Christmas album. $35 to $160. 8 p.m. Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St. fairfieldtheatre.org
Sultans of String Christmas Caravan: Dec. 20. String quintet playing holiday favorites. $24-$39. 8 p.m. Infinity Hall, 29 Greenwoods Road W, Norfolk. 866-666-6306, infinityhall.com.
Theater
A Drag Queen Christmas — The Naughty Tour: Nov. 15. Eight drag queens, including host Miz Cracker. $20-$50. 8 p.m. 238 College St. in New Haven. 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com.
The Christmas Elf 2: Through Dec. 29. Children’s show about an elf who saves Christmas. $19.75 to $23.75. Saturdays at noon and 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St. in Bridgeport. dtcab.com.
Elf Jr.: The child-friendly version of the musical. Nov. 17-18. 2 p.m. $12.50-$15.50. Warner Theater Center for the Arts, 68 Main St., Torrington. 860-489-7180, warnertheatre.org.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Nov. 23. Live version of classic holiday TV special. $25 to $55. 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Shubert Theater, 247 College St. in New Haven. shubert.com
A Christmas Carol — A Ghost Story of Christmas: Nov. 23-Dec. 29. Hartford Stage’s telling of the Dickens tale. $25-$90. Fri. at 7:30 p.m., Sat. at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sun at 2 p.m., plus Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 26 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Sensory-friendly performance Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. 50 Church St., Hartford. 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.
Christmas on the Rocks: Nov. 23 through Dec. 23. TheaterWorks’ anthology of one-acts by contemporary playwrights, each featuring a Christmas story icon (from Tiny Tim to Hermie the Elf) drowning their sorrows in a bar. $45-$70. Tuesday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. 860-527-7838, theaterworkshartford.org.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live version of the Peanuts special. Nov. 24 at 1 and 4 p.m. $25-$40. Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. 203-325-4466, palacestamford.org.
A Christmas Carol: Nov. 24 and 25. Dickens’ classic holiday tale. $25 to $55. 2 p.m. each day, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Shubert Theater, 247 College St. in New Haven. shubert.com
A Civil War Christmas: Nov. 29-Dec. 9. Paula Vogel’s historical holiday drama, set in mid-19th century Washington D.C. $10-$40. Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 8 and 9 at 2 p.m. Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre, 2132 Hillside Road, Storrs (UConn). 860-486-2113, crt.uconn.edu.
Glitz: The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical: Return of Pantochino Productions’ pageant-based holiday show. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Nov. 30 through Dec. 22. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. $22. Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. 203-937-6206, milfordarts.org.
A Christmas Carol — The Musical: Center Stage does the Alan Menken-scored musical version. Nov. 30 through Dec. 16. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., plus Thursday Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. $15-$30. Center Stage Shelton, 54 Grove St., Shelton. 203-924-4368, centerstageshelton.org
A Connecticut Christmas Carol: Nov. 30-Dec. 30. LJ Fecho and Michael O’Flaherty’s local-interest musical adaptation of the Dickens story, with appearances by Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum and Harriet Beecher Stowe. $49-$60. Wednesday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre, 33 North Main St., Chester. 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org.
A Christmas Story: Nov. 30 to Dec. 16. Stage show based on classic holiday film from 1983 about a boy who wants a BB gun. $16 to $20. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Bradley Playhouse, 30 Front St. in Putnam. thebradleyplayhouse.org
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Live!: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Live retelling of classic holiday tale. $40.50 to $70.50. Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Palace, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. palacetheaterct.org
It’s a Wonderful Life: Dec. 1 and 2. Live radio play performed by Vagabond Theater Company. $20 to $37. Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport. bijoutheatrect.net
A Christmas Carol: Dec. 1. Live radio-style retelling of the Dickens holiday classic, presented by Herstory Theater. $12, $8 16 and younger. 2 and 7 p.m. Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave. in Hartford. marktwainhouse.org
Snowkus Pocus: Dec. 1 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. $25 adult, $20 children. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Elf the Musical: The stage musical based on the holiday comedy movie. Dec. 1-16. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. $26, $23 students/seniors. Landmark Community Theatre, 158 Main St., Thomaston. 860-283-8558, landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.
An Improvised Christmas Carol: Dec. 6 to 16. Comedic retelling of the classic Charles Dickens story, using audience suggestions. $18, $10 children younger than 16. The matinees are family friendly. Dec. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at 8 p.m., Dec. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St. in Hartford. seateaimprov.com
It’s a Wonderful Life: Dec. 7 to 9. Live radio-style retelling of the classic holiday movie, presented by Herstory Theater. $50 in advance, $60 at the door if available, includes dinner inspired by First Lady Bess Truman. Dec 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. The Arts at Angelorias, 223 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Southington. theartsatangelorias.com.
Christmas Eve at Earlene’s Diner: Dec. 7 to 19. Comedy about small-town holiday cheer. $37-$55. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury. sevenangels.org.
Nite Spot Nites — The Paige Turner Christmas Show: Holiday cabaret. Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. $30. Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. 203-937-6206, milfordarts.org.
Twas the Night Before Christmas: Dec. 8. Musical oriented toward ages 5 to 11. $14 to $22. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. thekate.org
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16. Live version of classic holiday TV special. Tickets start at $9. 1 and 4 p.m. Warner Theatre, 68 Main St. in Torrington. warnertheatre.org.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Dec. 14 to 16. Acrobats, aerialists and other circus acts with a holiday theme. $29-$99; “Platinum” tickets $147.50. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Oakdale, 95 S. Turnpike Road in Wallingford. 203-265-1501, oakdale.com.
A Broadway Holiday Show: Dec. 15 and 16. New Paradigm Theatre with dancers, singers, instrumentalists and Ms Clauz. $35. Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Fairfield Theatre Center, 70 Sanford St. fairfieldtheatre.org
Hark! The Harold Angels Sing — A 100% Made Up Christmas Musical: Dec. 19. Improv comedy show to benefit Mental Health CT. 8 p.m. $15. Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St., Hartford. seateaimprov.com.
Christmas With the Stars: Dec. 20. Las Vegas impressionist brothers The Edwards Twins impersonate Streisand, Cher, Elvis and others. $55. 7:30 p.m. Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road in Waterbury. 203-757-4676, sevenangels.org.
Dickens’ Christmas Carol: Dec. 21. Storyteller Jonathan Kruk’s reading of the classic holiday story. $22. 7:30 p.m. Bradley Playhouse, 30 Front St. in Putnam. thebradleyplayhouse.org
Nutcrackers
Moscow Ballet: Dec. 1. “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Dove of Peace Tour. $34-$84, plus fees. 3 p.m. Oakdale Theatre, 95 S. Turnpike Road in Wallingford. oakdale.com or 800-745-3000.
Ballet Etudes Company: Dec. 1 and 2 at 1 and 4 p.m. $45. Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. 888-927-7529, balletetudescompany.com
Westport Academy of Dance: Dec. 1 to 3. Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. $25, $15 children/seniors. Staples High School, 70 North Ave., Westport. 203-226-9987, westportdance.com
Danbury Symphony Orchestra: With over 200 dancers. Dec. 7 to 9. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. $10 to $35. Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. 203-748-1716, danburymusiccentre.org
Cecchetti Ballet Theatre: 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Hamden High School, 2040 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. $25, $20 children/seniors. 203-699-8888, cheshiredancecentre.com
Eastern Connecticut Ballet: Dec. 8 and 9. $17 to $52. 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London. gardearts.org
Connecticut Concert Ballet: Dec. 8 and 9. $43 preferred seating; $33 general; $23 child/student/senior. Both days at noon and 4 p.m. Manchester High School's Bailey Auditorium. ctconcertballet.org/nutcracker
Ballet Theatre Company: Dec. 13 to 16. Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1 and 4:30 p.m. $20 to $35. Hoffman Auditorium, 1678 Asylum Ave. on the University of St. Joseph campus in West Hartford. 860-570-0440, dancebtc.org
Ridgefield Playhouse: Dec. 14 to 16. Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. $25, $20 children. 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org
Hartt School Community Division: Dec. 14 to 16. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, 2 p.m. $15-$30. Millard Auditorium, University of Hartford, West Hartford. hartford.edu/nutcracker
Hartford City Ballet Youth Ensemble: Dec. 15 2 p.m. $20 general admission; $10 children, students and seniors. Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford. hcbnutcracker.brownpapertickets.com
Woodbury Ballet: Dec. 15. $33 to $53. 4 p.m. The Palace, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.
Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory: Dec. 15 and 16. Cameo roles performed by children from Torrington School of Ballet. $24 to $44. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Warner Theatre, 68 Main St. in Torrington. nutmegconservatory.org/nutcracker
Connecticut Dance Theatre’s community-based production of Clara and the Nutcracker: Dec. 20-22. Thrusday at 10 a.m., Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. $25, $2 students/seniors. Thomaston Opera House, 158 Main St., Thomaston. 860-283-8558, connecticutdancetheatre.org
CONNetic Dance performs its “Nutcracker Suite & Spicy” Dec. 21 to 23. A spin on the classical ballet choreographed and directed by Carolyn Paine and performed by CONNetic Dance. Audiences encouraged to wear Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Sunday’s matinee, which will feature a live music opening and special visit by Santa. $40. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford. conneticdance.com
Handel's MESSIAH
CONCORA: Nov. 30. With CONCORA soloists and chamber ensemble. 7:30 p.m. $10 to $55. St. James's Episcopal Church, West Hartford. concora.org, 860-293-0567
Hartford Chorale: Dec. 1 and 2. With Waterbury Symphony Orchestra. Featuring Leif Bjaland, conductor; vocal soloists from Yale Opera Program; Laura Nielsen, soprano; Rachel Weishoff, mezzo; Luis Aguilar, tenor; Brady Muth, bass-baritone. Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Litchfield and Dec. 2, 3 p.m., at Naugatuck Valley Community College, Waterbury. $5 to $55. hartfordchorale.org
Cappella Cantorum: Dec. 8. Sing or listen. $10. 4 p.m. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. thekate.org
Read: Handel's 'Messiah' A new dance tradition from Ballet Hartford »
Handel Messiah: Dec. 8. Ballet Hartford adds an original ballet to a shortened version of Handel’s “Messiah,” performed live by an orchestra and chorus. $22 and $32. 2 and 7:30 p.m. at 1678 Asylum Ave., Hartford. 203-215-4779, ballethartford.com
Voce and Voce Chamber Orchestra: Dec 15 and 16. Voce, soloists and Voce Chamber Orchestra. Performance will include all of Part I of “Messiah,” closing with “Hallelujah Chorus.” $35-$50. Dec. 15, 7 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Simsbury and Dec. 16, 4 p.m., Asylum Hill Congregational Church, Hartford. voceinc.org
Messiah Ballet: Dec. 8. Ballet Hartford dance company will dance its original ballet adaptation of Handel’s “Messiah” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 and $32. Bruyette Athenaeum on the campus at St. Joseph University, 1678 Asylum Ave., in West Hartford. ballethartford.com
Santa Sightings
Santa's Flight Academy: Through Dec. 24. Photo-with-Santa packages $26.99 to $49.99. Sundays, 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day. Westfarms mall, Farmington. shopwestfarms.com/santaphotos
Winterfest: Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Tunnel of lights and Santa Claus. $10, $9 seniors, $7 age 4 to 12, younger than 4 free. 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Connecticut Trolley Museum, 58 North Road in East Windsor. facebook.com
Jolly St. Nick at NEAM: Nov. 23. Santa will meet and pose for photos with children aboard a Sikorsky Sea Guard helicopter. Gift for each child. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. New England Air Museum, Windsor Locks. Also, Behind the Scenes Tours will be held, $10-$15. Members and children younger than 3 free. neam.org, 860-623-3305.
Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24. Santa, Dancer, Dasher and Prancer at “the North Pole on North Street.” Photos with Santa, Winter Wonderland Carousel and North Pole Polar Express Train. Rides on the carousel and train are $4 per ride or $40 for a family package of 12 rides. Photos with Santa, train and carousel rides: weekdays noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reindeer feedings: weekdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reindeer will depart on Dec. 22, but Santa will remain for photos. Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St. in Greenwich. 203-531-3047, greenwichreindeerfestival.com
Sensory-Friendly Brunch with Santa: A sensory-friendly brunch with Santa will be Nov. 23 with dimmed lights, quiet and low-distraction environment and customizable experience. Family visits with Santa, photos and gingerbread house decorating. Noon to 3 p.m. Regular Brunch with Santa: Nov. 24 and 25. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pond House Cafe, West Hartford. 860-231-8823 or marketing@pondhousecafe.com
Yulefest Meriden: Nov. 24. Vendors, tree lighting, carol sing, outdoor games, Santa. Free, price for Santa photos is a nonperishable baby supply, pet food, toiletries, new unwrapped toy or clothes or cash/gift card, to benefit New Opportunities. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Colony Street. facebook.com
Shark-Diving Santa: Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Santa joins a diving team to swim with sharks in the 110,000-gallon shark tank, to dispel myths about sharks. Free with aquarium admission, which is $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $17.95 children. Nov. 23 to 25, then most Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12:15 and 2:15 p.m. Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St. Check website to confirm dates: maritimeaquarium.org.
Santa Sunday: Nov. 25. Take a photo with Santa and his elf, free carousel rides, kids crafts, balloon animals with Amazing Magical Paul and more. $1, children free. 3 to 5 p.m. New England Carousel Museum, Bristol. 860-585-5411, thecarouselmuseum.org
Visit With Santa: Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9 (weather permitting). Includes: Visit with Santa, trolley ride with Frosty out to Reindeer land, a visit to the outdoor petting zoo and a free cup of grain to feed the animals. Also, apple cider donuts and hot drinks available for sale. $10, 2 and younger free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flamig Farm, 7 Shingle Mill Road in West Simsbury. 860-658-5070.
Brunch with Santa: Dec. 2, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. Buffet-style brunch prepared in the Homestead kitchen, private meeting with Santa & Mrs. Claus in the Homestead's Library and complimentary family photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus. $39.95; $19.95 ages 7 to 12; $6.95 ages 3 to 6; 2 and younger free. Seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30, 1 p.m. and 2:30. Lyman Orchards, Middlefield. Pre-paid reservations required: 860-308-1657
Santa’s Farm: Dec. 8 and 9. Hayrides to Santa’s house, a hall of decorated Christmas trees, an indoor waterfall, and a post office for letters to Santa. Hot chocolate, a bake sale and arts and crafts gift shop. $8, 1 and younger free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Road in Bristol. facebook.com
Meet St. Nicholas: Dec. 9. A holiday brunch with Santa, performance by Connecticut Yuletide Carolers, and a private family visit with Santa. Professional photos of the meet and greet (includes access to the digital photos). Reservations required; seating is limited. $37.50; $19.50 ages 3-11; 2 and under free. 10 a.m. or noon. Wadsworth Mansion, Middletown. wadsworthmansion.com
Santa's Brunch: Dec. 9 and 16. Brunch and visit with Santa. A holiday market will take place with more than 50 vendors. Reservations required. $19.95, $14.95 children 12 and younger. Fire at the Ridge in Middlefield. 860-852-5444, FireatTheRidge.com
Santa’s Workshop: Dec. 12 to 23. Santa visits and snacks with Mrs. Claus. Free with one nonperishable food item to be donated to area food pantries. Weekdays 3 to 6 p.m., weekends 1 to 5 p.m. Wickham Park, 1329 West Middle Turnpike in Manchester. wickhampark.org
Wood Acres Farm’s Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 15 and 16. All-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a “horse drawn” hayride or sleigh ride. $20, $16 children, free for ages 3 and younger. Dec. 15 seatings at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 16 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. 68 Griffin Road in Terryville. 860-583-8670, info@woodacresfarm.com
Breakfast With Santa and Friends: Dec. 15 and 16 and 22 and 23. $30, 2 and younger free. Call for times. Flamig Farm, 7 Shingle Mill Road in West Simsbury. 860-658-5070.
Brunch with Santa: Dec. 16. $35.95, $16.95 children, 3 and younger free. 11 a.m. (sold out) and 1:30 p.m. Saint Clements Castle, 1931 Portland Cobalt Road in Portland. stclementsevents.com/shop-6
Lights
Fantasy of Lights: Nov. 16 to Dec. 31. Drive-through holiday light display. Proceeds benefit Goodwill of Southern New England. $10 car or family van, $25 mini-bus, $50 full-size bus. Sunday to Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. Lighthouse Point Park, 2 Lighthouse Road in New Haven. facebook.com/FantasyofLightsCT
Holiday Light Fantasia: Nov. 22 to Jan. 1. Drive-through light show. $15 car, $25 limousine. $50 minibus, $100 full bus. Sunday to Thursday 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m. Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Ave. in Hartford. holidaylightfantasia.org
Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce: Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Thousands of lights, light shows, music and family rides. $14.99. Fridays 5 to 9 p.m., weekends 4 to 9 p.m. Lake Compounce, 822 Lake Ave. in Bristol. lakecompounce.com.
Festival of Silver Lights: Nov. 20 to Jan. 1. Holiday display at Hubbard Park and Castle Craig with more than 200 figures and buildings decorated with 350,000 white lights. Free. A lighting ceremony is Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. 1000 W. Main St., Meriden. 203-630-4259
Hanukkah
Fire on ICE - Chanukah @ Blue Back: Dec. 2. Concert by SIX13 with Jewish hip-hop to rock anthems, a master ice-carver sculpting a giant Menorah from a raw block of ice, the “Great Chanukah Gelt Drop” with the WH Fire Department and more. Free. 4 p.m. Blue Back Square in West Hartford 860-232-1116, ChabadHartford.com
Hanukkah Masquerade Ball: Dec. 9. Talent show, dance performances, music, toasts and more. Cash bar. Any desserts, pastries and treats that are Hannukah-themed are welcome. $45. 5 to 10 p.m. Oak Ridge Country Club, 850 South Westfield St. in Agawam, Mass.
Museums
25th Annual Holiday Train Show: Nov. 16 to Feb. 18. Train artist Steve Cryan offers trains, new scenery and lots of surprises in the fully operational 26-foot model train layout. Includes I SPY scavenger hunts for objects hidden within the settings and an expanded American Flyer and Lionel train layout designed for toddler-size viewing. $6 to $10; free for age 5 and younger. Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Connecticut River Museum, Essex. 860-767-8269, ctrivermuseum.org
Gingerbread Lane: Through Jan. 27. Gingerbread village with 340 houses. $14.75, $13.75 children and seniors. Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Children’s Museum, 950 Trout Brook Drive in West Hartford. thechildrensmuseumct.org.
Deck the Walls: Nov. 16 to Jan. 4. Lyme Art Association’s annual holiday exhibit with more than 200 original artworks on show and for sale. All sales from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 are tax free. Opening reception Nov. 30 5 to 7 p.m. 90 Lyme St. in Old Lyme. Admission is free. lymeartassociation.org.
Art Smart: Museums and exhibits in Connecticut »
A Storybook Holiday: Nov. 23 to Dec. 16. Holiday tours of the Osborne Homestead Museum, which is decorated to represent the most popular children’s tales in Western literature, from “Aesop’s Fables” to “The Snow Queen.” Free, donations accepted. Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; twilight tours offered Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. 203-734-2513 or susan.d.robinson@ct.gov.
Lantern Light Tours: Finding Your Place: Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Ninety-minute guided tour set on Christmas Eve in 1876, with five seasonal scenes. $33, $26 youth, 3 and younger free. Tours depart every 15 minutes from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 23, and 5 to 8:45 p.m. Nov. 23 and 30 and Dec. 7. Mystic Seaport Museum. Tours depart from the Sanger Visitors Reception Center, 47 Greenmanville Ave. (Route 27) in Mystic. Advance registration required. mysticseaport.org.
Festival of Trees & Traditions: Nov. 29 to Dec. 9. Annual fundraiser show of Christmas trees and wreaths, with items for sale. Begins with Night of Illumination on Nov. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m., $13, $8 members. All other days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Dec. 3 and 4, when the museum is closed. Surcharge of $3 added to regular museum admission during festival, bringing admission to $18, $15 seniors, $8 students, 17 and younger and Hartford residents $3. thewadsworth.org.
Night at the Museum Holiday Theatrical Tours: Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 8. Paintings and sculptures come to life. $20, $15 youth, $15 members, $10 youth members, younger than 6 free. Tours begin every 15 minutes starting at 5:30 on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Hill Stead Museum, 35 Mountain Road in Farmington. hillstead.org.
Winterfest with Rudolph and Friends: Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 1 to 30. Take a photo with Rudolph and Bumble, then see the two star in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D.” $26.99-$36.99. Kids 2 and under free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mystic Aquarium. mysticaquarium.org
A Polish Christmas: Dec. 1. House decorated in the Polish style, with Advent and Polish Christmas traditions and Christmas carols. Martha Hall Kelly, author of “Lilac Girls,” will sign copies of the book. $50, $40 for members, purchase tickets by Nov. 26. Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden, 9 Main St. North in Bethlehem. ctlandmarks.org
Magic of Christmas: Dec. 1 to 30. Annual event featuring Miss Florence’s Artist Trees, with ornaments made of small palettes painted by local artists, holiday teas and decorations museumwide. $10, $9 seniors, $8 students, free 12 and younger. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Florence Griswold Museum, 96 Lyme St. in Old Lyme. flogris.org
Friends of The Mark Twain House & Museum 38th annual Holiday House Tour: Dec. 2. The Mark Twain House will be decorated for a late-19th-century Christmas, and several private homes will be decorated according to their homeowners’ holiday traditions. $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the tour. Visit homes in any order from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. marktwainhouse.org
Farmington High School Madrigals and Holiday Makers Market: Dec. 7. Monthly First Friday event features teens performing classic holiday songs dressed in medieval attire. Also a vendor’s market. $12, $7 members. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St. nbmaa.org
Winter Forest: Dec. 9. Monthly Second Saturdays event is themed wintery artworks. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 29 Atheneum Square North in Hartford. thewadsworth.org
Parties and bar crawls
Dashing through the bars: Dec. 1, downtown Hartford. 1 to 10 p.m. Holiday food and drink specials, costumes, DJs, jolly entertainment and more. The party kicks off at Rocking Horse Saloon from 1 to 3 p.m.. Other venues include Pigs Eye Pub, the Russian Lady, the Press and the Tavern. Tickets start at $19.99. Itinerary and tickets: eventbrite.com.
Winter Fanfest: Dec. 1. Hosted by the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin Donuts Park. Behind-the-scenes tours, arts and crafts, s’mores,, batting cages, cookie decorating, and a meet and greet with mascots Chompers and Chew Chew and Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. facebook.com
Holiday Party: Dec. 2. Annual event, with free admission, holiday crafts and a tree display including a Kwanzaa Tree, Hanukkah display and Ken Adam’s Victorian dressing of the Moser Library. From 11 a.m. to noon, the museum will be haunted by ghosts from Hartford Stage’s “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” (parental discretion advised). At 2 p.m. Ballet Theatre Company will perform excerpts from “The Nutcracker.” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St. nbmaa.org
Ugly Sweater Party: Dec. 21. Museum After Dark cocktail party with holiday karaoke and pictures with Santa. Guests encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters. $30, $20 members. 8 to 11 p.m. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St. nbmaa.org
Santa — (CONN)ecticut: Dec. 22. Santa will be taking photos with everybody, whether Naughty or Nice; Southington's Sexiest Santas behind the bar all night; DJ at 9 p.m.; photo booth; prizes for best Santa Con costume. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 75 Center, Southington. 75center.com
Movies
The Polar Express: Nov. 23 to 25. Animated 2004 adventure about a train to the North Pole. In 3D. $5. 3 p.m. Connecticut Science Center, 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford. ctsciencecenter.org.
Christmas Triple Feature: Nov. 24. Screenings of the animated TV specials “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Bah, HumDuck: A Looney Toons Christmas.” Free. 1 p.m. Warner Theatre, 68 Main St. in Torrington. warnertheatre.org.
The Polar Express: Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Animated 2004 adventure about a train to the North Pole. In IMAX. $11.50, $10.50 seniors, $9.50 children ages 3 to 12. Nov. 23 and weekends at 5 p.m., 9 a.m. Dec. 15, 16 and 23 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St. maritimeaquarium.org.
A Christmas Story: Nov. 24. Holiday classic from 1983 about a boy who wants a BB gun. $5. 7 p.m. at Warner Theatre, 68 Main St. in Torrington. warnertheatre.org.
Love, Actually: Nov. 29. Holiday favorite romantic comedy about several couples. $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. 8 p.m. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 29 Atheneum Square North in Hartford. thewadsworth.org
It’s a Wonderful Life: Dec. 1. James Stewart holiday classic from 1946 about a man in despair on Christmas Eve. $5. 7 p.m. Strand Theater, 165 Main St. in Seymour. facebook.com
The Polar Express: Dec. 1. Animated 2004 adventure about a train to the North Pole. $5, with proceeds donated to New Milford Social Services. Screenings begin at 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Kids in pajamas welcome. Bank Street Theater, 46 Bank St. in New Milford. facebook.com
Elf: Dec. 8. Will Ferrell 2003 comedy about an unusually tall elf in search of his true identity. Free. 11 a.m. Avon Theatre in Stamford. avontheatre.org.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Dec. 8. Chevy Chase 1989 comedy about a family on a wacky vacation. $5. 7 p.m. Strand Theater, 165 Main St. in Seymour. facebook.com/
A Bad Moms Christmas: Dec. 9. Comedy from 2017 about three mothers who go on a tear. Price varies by theater. 7:30 p.m. Venues: fathomevents.com.
Home Alone: Dec. 9. Macaulay Culkin 1990 comedy about a boy left home alone by his family at Christmas. $8, $3 12 and younger. 4 p.m. Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St. in Old Saybrook. thekate.org.
White Christmas: Dec. 9 and 12. Bing Crosby-Bob Hope comedy musical holiday classic. Price varies by theater. 2 and 7 p.m. Venues: fathomevents.com
Jim Henson’s Holiday Special with Fraggle Rock and Emmet Otter: Dec. 10. Puppet holiday show. $12.50. 4 and 7 p.m. AMC Loews Danbury, 61 Eagle Road. amctheatres.com
A Very Nutty Christmas: Dec. 15. Theatrical premiere of Lifetime holiday movie starring Melissa Joan Hart and Barry Watson, with filmmakers present. $18. 8 p.m. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St. in New London. gardearts.org
A Christmas Carol: Dec. 20. Alastair Sim 1951 film version of Charles Dickens holiday classic. Free. 6 p.m. Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven. britishart.yale.edu
Christmas in Connecticut: Dec. 27. Barbara Stanwyck holiday classic about a fraudulent food writer who must host a war hero. Free with museum admission. 1 p.m. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St. nbmaa.org
Joyeux Noel: Dec. 30. French-language story about a cease-fire on Christmas Eve during World War I. $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. 2 p.m. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 29 Atheneum Square North in Hartford. thewadsworth.org
Etc.
Winterfest Hartford: Nov. 23 to Jan. 7, with free skating on the rink in Bushnell Park, free skate rentals, lessons and classes, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. most days (closed at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day; and open from 2 p.m. to midnight on New Year's Eve as part of the First Night celebration). At the other end of the park, the carousel offers $1 rides on weekends. winterfesthartford.com
North Pole Express: Through Dec. 28. Live musical performance of “The Night Before Christmas” during a 90-minute ride on the Essex Steam Train. $66.50, $76.50 Friday and Saturday for first-class, $35.50m $45.50 Friday and Saturday for coach class, online sales only. Ages 1 and younger can sit on laps. Departures start at 5 p.m. weekdays, 3 p.m. weekends and holidays. essexsteamtrain.com.
Westbrook Outlets Tree Lighting: Nov. 16. Witness the lighting of a 100-foot tree. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, festive holiday performances, and photos with Santa. Donations of children’s hats, gloves and scarves accepted for Westbrook Youth and Family Services. 6 p.m. 314 Flat Rock Place. westbrookoutlets.com
Holidays With Friends at Gillette’s Castle: Weekends only, Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Former estate of actor William Gillette will be decorated for the holidays. Outdoor entertainment includes bonfires, carolers, musicians. Live performances at 2 p.m. on weekends. Children’s scavenger hunt. William and Helen Gillette, as portrayed by actors, will greet guests on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons. Santa and Mrs. Claus may make a few appearances. $6, $2 ages 6 to 12; free for ages 5 and younger. Fridays, 4 to 8:30 p.m. (last ticket sold at 8 p.m.) and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m.). Pre-purchase tickets at reserveamerica.com.
Holidays at MGM Springfield: Nov. 23. Ice skating from 1:45 to 10 p.m., hosted by U.S. National Figure Skating Champion Nancy Kerrigan. Tree lighting at 7 p.m. Santa will be there for photos. Ice rink will be open until March 3, Monday to Thursday 2 to 9 p.m., Friday 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m. Admission on Nov. 23 only is free. Admission after Nov. 23 is $12, $8 for kids, veterans, active-duty military and first responders, with $5 for skate rental. One MGM Way, Springfield, Mass. mgmspringfield.com.
Northern Lights Limited and Santa Express: Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Christmas-themed train rides, each one hour and 20 minutes. Santa Express (daytime) is $45 first class, $20 coach. Northern Lights (nighttime) is $55 for first-class, $30 for coach. 12, 2:15, 5 and 7:15 p.m. Railroad Museum of New England at Thomaston Station, 242 E. Main St. rmne.org
Gingerbread House Workshop for Kids: Nov. 24, 25, Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. Royal icing, sprinkles, decorations, sugars, gumdrops, peppermints, sprinkles, cookies. $19.99. 10 a.m. and noon. Lyman Orchards in Middlefield. Pre-paid reservations are required: 860-308-1657, lymanorchards.com
Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Nov. 24. Seventeenth annual procession. Santa arrives by tugboat at 2 p.m. Tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by boat parade. Admission is a toy or coat donation to benefit Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Mystic River Park, Cottrell Street. mysticchamber.org.
Trees in the Rigging: Nov. 25. Annual carol sing and lighted boat parade. Lantern-lit carol stroll down Main Street — spectators can bring their own lanterns — with Sailing Masters of 1812 Fife and Drum Corps and antique cars steps off at 4:30 p.m. and leads to Connecticut River Museum to see boat parade. Free. Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main St. in Essex. ctrivermuseum.org.
Holiday Tree Lighting: Nov. 29. Rides, petting zoo, bookmobile, touch-a-truck, crafts, live music, food trucks, Santa Claus. Toys for Tots will collect donations. Free. Festival starts at 4 p.m., tree lighting at 7 p.m. New Haven Green. facebook.com
West Hartford’s Holiday Stroll: Nov. 29. Tree lighting, live holiday music, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, strolling Victorian Carolers, face painting, photo booth, food sampling. 5 to 8 p.m. West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square. bluebacksquare.com
Firelight Festival: Nov. 30. Gather around the fire for roasted marshmallows and chestnuts, popcorn, hot cocoa, mulled cider and hourly readings of The Night Before Christmas. Tour the 1639 Whitfield House after dark and learn the origins of today’s Christmas traditions in the “Holidaze” display. $6; free for children 12 and younger. Visitors encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food for Guilford Food Bank and new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. 4 to 8 p.m. Henry Whitfield State Museum, 248 Old Whitfield St. in Guilford. 203-453-2457
Christmas by Candlelight: Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23. “North Pole Village," with Santa, a walk through a super-sized "The Night Before Christmas" storybook, a model railroad display, strolling carolers, horse-drawn sleighs, gingerbread houses and a Christmas craft workshop. $28; $14 ages 4 to 12; free for children 3 and younger. Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets purchased before Nov. 22 by members receive 25 percent off, nonmembers 15 percent off. 3 to 8 p.m. Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road in Sturbridge, Mass. osv.org/cbc.
Gingerbread Weekend: Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Walking trail to see 40 gingerbread houses in downtown Putnam and to visit life-size gingerbread house and take photos with “Gingie.” Maps available at The Flying Carpet Studio, Victoria Station Cafe, Putnam Visitors Center and other Main Street shops and restaurants. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com.
Flurry Zone, an Indoor Snow Experience: Dec. 1 to 31. A snow machine will produce a squall every hour on the hour. Free with aquarium admission, which is $24.95, $22.95 seniors, $17.95 children. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St. maritimeaquarium.org.
Dudley Farm Open House and Holiday Market: Dec. 1, 2 and 8. More than 30 vendors will have freshly cut holiday greens and wreaths, nature-based tabletop holiday decor, ornaments, late seasonal vegetables, naturally raised meat and eggs, jams and more. Dec. 1 and 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dudley Farm, 2351 Durham Road, Guilford. dudleyfarm.com, 203-457-0770.
Holiday Model Train Show: Dec. 1 and 2. Show features train layouts in the two most popular scales, HO and N. Trains will run all day. The Torrington Area Model Railroaders will present large HO scale and N scale layouts. Free, bring donations of nonperishable food items for the Friendly Hands Food Bank. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Torrington Armory, 153 S. Main St.
Winter Wreath Workshop: Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Celebrate winter and the festive season as you create a wreath from fresh locally grown greens, then decorate your masterpiece with natural trimmings. Plus warm mulled cider and a cookie. Wreath frames and wire provided. Bring your own hand clippers. 10 a.m. $15. Ansonia Nature Center. Register: 203 736-1053.
Dashin’ Through the Bars: Dec. 1. Holiday-themed bar crawl throughout Hartford. Holiday ugly sweaters, Santa or elf suits encouraged. $29.99 early bird, $39.999 after Nov. 25. Portion of the proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Holiday Carnival: Dec. 1. Jugglers, carolers, Santa, birds of prey demonstration, free screening at 1:30 p.m. of “Polar Express.” Free, proceeds from gift sales benefit volunteerism advocacy organization Project Outreach. Donated canned goods benefit the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Carnival stars at 11 a.m. Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd. in Mystic. facebook.com
Blue Back Mitten Run: Dec. 2. 5K run in West Hartford, past decorated houses. Santa, gourmet hot chocolate and holiday cookies. Free. Begins at 8:30 a.m. Donations of new mittens, gloves, scarves and hats are being collected for The Town That Cares Fund. hartfordmarathon.com/blue-back-mitten-run
HYPE Tons of Toys: Dec. 5. Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, toy collection to benefit YMCA of Greater Hartford. Semi-formal dress encouraged. Admission is one wrapped toy, valued at about $20, or $20 cash. Toy suggestions available on giving tree at Polish National Home, 50 Charter Oak Ave. in Hartford. 6 to 9 p.m. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., children’s event with milk, cookies, Santa. Sponsored by Hartford Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs. Gershon Fox Ballroom, 960 Main St. in Hartford. facebook.com
Holidays on Main: Wethersfield: Dec. 6. Tree lighting at corner of Main and Church streets, horse/wagon rides at Heirloom Market $1; wine tasting, craft beer garden, crafters and vendors at Webb Barn; silent auction at Webb Barn; farmers market, food cendors and crafters; and more. 5 to 9 p.m. facebook.com
Holidays on the Hill: Dec. 8. Children’s holiday parade, with local vendors handing out small gifts, as well as carol sing and reindeer train. Free. 6 to 9 p.m. Federal Hill: Central Street and Queen, Bristol. facebook.com
Stafford Winterfest: Dec. 15, rain date Dec. 16. Parade of lights, holiday music, performances, visits with Santa, live Nativity, bonfire, thousands of luminaria. Free. Fest starts at 3 p.m., parade steps off at 4 p.m. Downtown Stafford. facebook.com
Gingerbread House Festival: Peace On Earth: Nov. 23 to Dec. 15. More than 150 gingerbread houses and creations created by regional artists, pastry chefs, children and the community. Occasional music, storytimes, crafts, a visit from Santa and a gift shop. Free, donations appreciated. Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wood Memorial Library & Museum, 783 Main St., South Windsor. woodmemoriallibrary.org
Gingerbread house decorating workshop: Dec. 1. Homemade cookies, frostings, edible decorations and artistic guidance will be provided. $12 per family, $6 for adults, $5 seniors, $4 children, $3 members of The Windsor Historical Society. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 96 Palisado Ave., Windsor. Register online: windsorhistoricalsociety.org or 860-688-3813.
Do you have an event our readers should know about? You can submit details at ctnow.com/events and email kuse@courant.com, aellis@courant.com and lbukowinski@ctnow.com at least 10 days before the date of your event. And high-resolution jpegs help us to get the word out.