A one-man, one-night 'Christmas Carol' at Bradley Playhouse

The various stage versions of “A Christmas Carol” started happening around Thanksgiving, and there’s one more opening with the holiday just days away.

Jonathan Kruk presents his one-man, hour-long version of Dickens’ story at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Bradley Playhouse, 30 Front St., Putnam.

Kruk is a professional storyteller based in New York’s Hudson Valley region. His other big seasonal hit is “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which he performs around Halloween. Kruk uses multiple voices to evoke more than 30 characters, of course including Scrooge and Tiny Tim. Tickets are $22. 860-928-7887 or thebradleyplayhouse.org.

