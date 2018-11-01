Connecticut Lyric Opera's 'Carmen' travels the state for 4 performances

As a gypsy, Carmen really gets around.
Connecticut Lyric Opera is the most mobile opera company in the state, bringing each of its shows to a variety of locations. Its production of Bizet’s bullfighting romance “Carmen” will be at
- Trinity-On-Main, 69 Main St., New Britain on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ($35, $25 seniors)
- The Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. ($29-$52)
- The Middletown High School Arts Center, 200 LaRosa Lane, Middletown on Nov. 17 at 7:30 pm. ($35 and $40)
- The Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford on Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. ($35, $25 seniors).
“Carmen”’s cast includes Daniel Juárez, Jurate Svedaite, Galina Ivannikova and Steven Fredericks. ctlyricopera.org