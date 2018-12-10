Podcast comic Andrew Schulz to do four shows at Mohegan

You know Andrew Schulz as one of the “Brilliant Idiots” — that popular current-events podcast has been going since 2014. Schulz can also be heard on the sports-themed “Flagrant 2.” He’s done webseries as well, and his TV work includes the hockey-loving sitcom “Benders,” the nostalgic Hulu series “There’s…Johnny!” and appearances on “Sneaky Pete” and “Crashing,”

Andrew Schulz brings his stand-up act to the Comix club at Mohegan Sun Resort Casino, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Dec. 20 to 22 for four shows: Thursday at 8 p.m.; Friday at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $35 plus a $10 food/drink minimum. 860-862-7000, comixmohegansun.com.