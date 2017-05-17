Cape Cod Shopping, Dining, Trips For When You're Not At The Beach

For nearly 50 years our family has been making the annual summer pilgrimage to the breathtaking National Seashore in Cape Cod, home of the freshest seafood, miles of (hopefully and usually) sunny beaches and high end boutiques and shops that promise to break any wallet.

The trouble is I am allergic to seafood, have been sternly advised that my days of eight hours of sun tanning are over, and my wallet, well it was never designed for no-matter-what-it-costs-because-it-is-vacation shopping.

But oh how that historic, serene, sandy-hooked peninsula draws me back every year. And while some might perceive the Cape as a "why go there" place given my "limitations," well, that would be silly. Man does not live by seafood alone (not even on the Cape), sun time can easily be modified and shopping, well come on, everyone loves a bargain. So after just a couple of hours at the beach, you'd be surprised at the places you can go.

Dining And Nightlife

Russ And Marie's Marconi Beach BBQ & Seafood Restaurant: 545 Grand Army Of The Republic Highway, Wellfleet, Mass.

There's a whole lot more to signature dining on Cape Cod than lobsters and oysters and mussels.

One of the first places we head to is Russ & Marie's BBQ and Seafood (marconibeachrestaurant.com) on Route 6 in Wellfleet. While the family restaurant with the seemingly always smokin' smoker outside does serve seafood, it is the fried chicken, barbecue ribs and brisket that keeps this place at the top of our list.

"We probably cook about 1,000 pieces of fried chicken a day, around 400 pounds of Texas brisket a day and another 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of ribs a week," boasts owner Russ Swart, who has owned the place with wife, Marie, for decades. "We used to use the smoker out front but business grew so that we had to build a bigger smoker in the back." The eatery is always comfortably crowded mecca, complete with a serious selection of Cape beers, and screwdrivers made with fresh squeezed oranges. "And the fried chicken, well we have a special recipe when it comes to marinating the pieces, breading them and then deep frying, not pressure frying, them."

So why all the chicken and barbecue in the middle of seafood land?

"Thirty years ago everyone on the Cape served seafood so we thought, 'Why not offer something different?' So we did," he explains simply. "People didn't think it was going to work but I just told them, 'Yes it will!' And it has."

PB Boulangerie & Bistro: 15 Lecount Hollow Road, South Wellfleet, Mass.

Paris anyone? If you are a sometimes Francophile, or even if you just love boulangerie-quality pastry that reminds you of wiling away hours over café au lait at a cozy French cafe, luncheon treats like authentic Croques Monsieur or a romantic dinner with beef bourguignon and a French full-flavored red wine, you must head to Philippe Rispoli's PB Boulangerie (pbboulangeriebistro.com).

Located in West Wellfleet, this French bistro, housed in a former clam shack, has received rave reviews from food critics. PB's takes you to Paris with its hand-painted murals, shelves of fresh baked baguettes and specialty breads, and gleaming glass cases full of freshly prepared cakes, tarts, eclairs, viennoiserie and croissants. And if you listen carefully, you'll hear the mood-setting streamed-in music, including hits like the Beach Boys' "Surfer Girl," sung in French.

"I know it's an odd place for a French restaurant but people find us," explains Rispoli, the warm and devoted Lyon native who happened upon Wellfleet by chance. "We offer local seafood as well as traditional French dishes. There is room for both"

Menu offerings including roasted chicken, slow-cooked pork belly, escargot, Wellfleet clams, steamed codfish, pates and classic quenelle are just some of the menu highlights at this sweet hideaway which also offers sandwiches "to go" to the beach as well as a Continental breakfast featuring its renowned breads and pastries.

Make reservations if you want to enjoy dinner in the summer and be aware that the best seats are those at the chef's counter where you can watch the experts in action as they prepare dishes that are works of art. And if you decide to head over at 7 a.m. for the petite dejeuner, plan to arrive at 6:30 when the lines start — it's so worth the wait.

Land Ho!: 38 Main St., Orleans, Mass.; 429 Main St./Route 28, Harwich Port, Mass.

Land Ho! is an institution on the Cape. The John Murphy family has made it this way.

While both locations are well known as family-friendly restaurants with a nice menu featuring fresh seafood as well as American standards, the bar at the Orleans location (land-ho.com) has the best vibe, and we know this because we're admittedly there more than we probably should be.

Plan to arrive around 3:30 p.m. or so if you want to shoot the breeze over a beer or a Cape Codder with the local fishermen who share tales of what the sea had to offer that day, as well as neighborhood gossip.

Land Ho also offers live music, trivia nights, karaoke and more good fun with no pressure and again, the opportunity to hob nob with the locals. Be sure to notice the license plates on the walls. Most are displayed for a reason and some have good stories attached.

The Woodshed: 1993 Main St., Brewster, Mass

Want to get out and party a bit? Head to Brewster's The Woodshed (thebrewsterwoodshed.com), a livery stable-turned-woodshed-turned live-music venue for everyone, no matter how old or young you are.

"We have bands that are very popular here like The Cape Cod Slackers, Boston Naturals, Half a Mind and Dave Foley, seven days a week," said owner Bob Ford, who notes there is a token $5 cover charge weekends only.

Crowded in a good way with reasonably priced drinks and a very diverse crowd, The Woodshed was first a low-key piano bar before bands took over the floor. The dancing that has ensued, well that was never planned.

"There's no room but what can you do," said Ford, about the elbow-to- elbow crowd that can't sit still once the music begins.

While fans of the place and business-savvy friends have urged Foley to expand the popular nighttime spot, Foley says he'll take a pass, waxing philosophical as only a native New Englander can.

"We have a good thing," he remarks. "So why mess with it?"

Field Trips

Cape Cod Lavender Farm: Weston Woods Road, Harwich, Mass.