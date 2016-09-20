Ireland On A Budget: Bradley's New Direct Route Lures Travelers To Dublin

If the new Aer Lingus non-stop service between Bradley International Airport and Dublin has you considering a trip to Ireland, you're not alone.

Dennis Hobbs of D&D Travel Services LLC (ddtvl.com), a travel agency based in Bloomfield, says he expects to see increased interest in visits to the Emerald Isle as a result of the new route.

"A direct flight to Europe has a great deal of appeal," says Hobbs, who has been escorting groups to Ireland for more than 20 years. "People like departing and returning to their home airport."

(Bradley hasn't had a daily, non-stop flight to Europe since 2008, when Northwest Airlines stopped its service to Amsterdam.)

Aer Lingus' flights begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and round trip prices from Hartford to Dublin start at about $500 — a great deal for a flight across the pond.

But once you arrive, those savings may disappear quickly. Dublin, like other cosmopolitan cities, can be a pricey destination when it comes to hotels, restaurants and transportation.

Dublin's pubs are legendary. This is a view of the Temple Bar pub in Ireland's capital, a vibrant city with a thriving music scene that has been voted one of the top 25 cities of the world to live in.

Hobbs says traveling off-season is one of the best ways to save.

"November is a great time to go," he says. "Lodging prices are down, the weather is still mild, flowers are still in bloom and the tourists are mostly gone."

Hobbs offers another tip — skip expensive car rentals and use public transportation. The DART (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) is an easy way to get around the city and surrounding areas and daily and weekly passes are available,

"The trains and bus systems are efficient and inexpensive," says Hobbs.

If you're a biker, you may want to check out DublinBikes.ie. The bike rental service has stations around the city and a three-day ticket is just 5 euros. At DublinCity.ie, those who prefer to do their sightseeing on foot can find information on an ongoing series of free guided historic walking tours.

When it comes to lodging, Pól Ó Conghaile, travel editor with The Irish Independent (Independent.ie) and author of "Secret Dublin: An Unusual Guide," says visitors will get the best hotel rates midweek rather than weekends. For even more savings, he suggests alternatives to traditional hotels.

(He answered some questions by email.)

"Airbnb (airbnb.com) has added swathes of local home and apartment owners to its books and Dublin has a rising hostel scene too," wrote Ó Conghaile.

Like Generator Hostel Dublin (generatorhostels.com), located in the hip Smithfield neighborhood. Private rooms start at 80 euros.

Dining And Freebies

When it comes to food, Ó Conghaile says Dubliners are "masters of the fair deal," and happy to point visitors away from touristy spots and toward their favorite eateries. The city's pubs are legendary (one of the oldest, Brazen Head, was established in 1198) and inexpensive.

More good news for travelers on a budget — Matt Kepnes, author of "How To Travel the World on $50 a Day: Travel Cheaper, Longer, Smarter," says Dublin has plenty of sightseeing destinations that are free. ("Nomadic Matt," as Kepnes is known, has been traveling the globe since 2003. Along the way, he's picked up an impressive number of travel hacks that he shares on his website, nomadicmatt.com.)

The National History Museum, Nation Museum of Ireland, National Gallery and the National Museum of Ireland-Archaeology are all free, as is Dublin Castle. You'll pay 6 euros to visit St. Patrick's Cathedral, well worth it to tour Ireland's largest church and see the final resting place of Jonathan Swift, author of "Gulliver's Travels."

Catch your breath by grabbing a bench at St. Stephen's Green, a 22-acre park, known for its famed Victorian gardens, then head over to Grafton Street, Ireland's answer to Fifth Avenue, for window-shopping and to watch street performers and buskers.

Ó Conghaile offers a final suggestion: Before you visit, register on the City of a Thousand Welcomes' website (cityofathousandwelcomes.ie). They'll send you a free guide to the city and pair you with a volunteer city ambassador when you arrive — who will, if you like, take you to a local pub or cafe for a free pint or cuppa (tea) and provide info on the area.