UConn Exhibit 'Sacred Ground' Crosses Muslim, American Cultures

This year's UConn Reads book is "Sacred Ground: Pluralism, Prejudice and the Promise of America," a rallying cry for inclusion and tolerance written in 2012 by Eboo Patel, the president of Interfaith Youth Core, an organization that promotes interfaith cooperation.

The Benton Museum, on the university's Storrs campus, mounts an exhibit every year to complement the UConn Reads selection. "Sacred Ground," this year's exhibit, focuses on Muslim artists in America and elsewhere in the world.

Rather than using wall text to explain each artist's work, the museum instead has accompanied each artwork with a passage from Patel's text, which trods the same sacred ground as the visual presentation.

Mahmood Sabzi, who was born in Iran and lives in California, loves American pop culture. The four pieces he contributed to the show take iconic images — Warhol's Silver Marilyn, Elvis Presley in a cowboy getup, Batman and Robin comics — and overlay them with the patterns his mother used when making traditional Persian rugs.

His acrylic "Super Size" goes one step further in both directions. The image that many people in the world most closely associate with America — a Big Mac and a Coca-Cola — is surrounded by faceless men, mimicking the traditional historical depictions of the prophet Muhammad with his face blank. Patel's words, in a panel beside "Super Size," are "America gains when its immigrants bring the inspiration of their particular heritage across the ocean to these shores and plant it in this soil."

Hijlah, or Unconsummated Love (The King of Black) Shoja Azari/Courtesy Benton Museum

Mehdi-Georges Lahlou, a French-Moroccan artist based in Brussels, treads similar turf as Sabzi, but frames his cross-cultural observations completely in the context of classical artworks. Three depictions of the Madonna and Child by Western artists — by Benozzo Gozzoli, Joos Van Cleve and Rogier van der Weyden — are obscured with patterns resembling tradition Islamic mosaics. The images of motherly love are accompanied by Patel's text: "Of all the wide knowledge there is to learn in interfaith literacy, of all the intricate skills necessary to be an interfaith organizer, by far the most important quality for an interfaith leader is an orientation toward love."

Still-life painter Hojat Amani, who lives in Iran, also uses Coca-Cola as the ultimate American symbol, and includes Coke bottles in his pieces, which also incorporate images of peaches, pomegranates, apples and a popcorn box decorated with a painting of a woman in the traditional Islamic style. The accompanying passage from Patel's book describes admirable traditions from many religious cultures: "the call to prayer in Islam, Hinduism's Kumbh Mela festival, the example of St. Francis in Christianity, Judaism's Kabbala, the spiritual discipline of observant Jains, the passage on peace in the Sikh scripture, the architectural magnificence of the Baha'i temple in New Delhi."

Shadi Ghadirian, a photographer based in Tehran, doesn't cross cultures with her work, she crosses centuries. Her "Qajar" series of sepia-tone photos show Muslim women in traditional hijabs, with only their faces and hands showing, but each poses with a symbol of modern times. One holds a vacuum cleaner. A hipster woman wears dark sunglasses. One sits on a Peugeot bicycle and wears a black helmet. The text beside this work: "A couple of cycles around this triangle, and people from different faiths are starting to smile at each other on the streets instead of looking away or crossing to the other side."

Iranian-born, New York City-based Shoja Azari created two risque works of nude women performing for men, as well as one mysterious piece "Hijlah, or Unconsummated Love (The King of Black)," which shows a hijab-wearing woman worshipping at an altar decorated with a photo of a young man. The Patel text chosen to supplement the work as much as admits that most won't understand the artwork: "There are few things more personal than the question of how we view the divine and how we relate to those who understand the divine differently."

Other artists in the show are abstract painter Negar Ahkami, Nigerian-British photographer Simon Norfolk and Steve McCurry, the American photographer who took the legendary National Geographic cover photo of the little Afghan girl with the unforgettable eyes. In this exhibit, McCurry shows a different shot of the same girl, with her pretty face covered up, except for those extraordinary eyes.

"SACRED GROUND" will be at The William Benton Museum of Art, 245 Glenbrook Road, on the campus of University of Connecticut in Storrs, until March 12. benton.uconn.edu.