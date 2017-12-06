Yard Goats Invite Fans To Goat Yoga At Dunkin' Donuts Park

The goat yoga craze has reached Hartford.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be home to a goat yoga event in January, the Hartford Yard Goats announced this week.

The first session is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Jan. 20. Tickets are $40 per person over age 8 and yes, the team promised, “there will be baby goats in the house.”

About 10 to 15 goats will be provided by Aussakita Acres Farm in Manchester, with yoga instruction by YogaPerk of Manchester. The class, in which goats are free to roam, jump on participants and lay on their mats, will take place in the indoors batting cages.

Mats are not provided.

