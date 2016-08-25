Branford's Red Hill Woods: From Selectman's Stones To Indian Ledges

A pile of rocks along the trails of Branford's Red Hill Woods tells a story of long-ago border patrols along the Guilford line. The rocks have various years etched into them, some dating back to the late 1800s, denoting the times when the borders were checked and rechecked in the days before Google maps.

Matt Reed, a member of the Branford Land Trust's board of directors, stood in front of two dozen hikers who spent a few hours on a recent Saturday exploring the wilds of the newest northern Branford preserve and explained the history of the stones.

"The selectmen would walk together along the boundary lines between the towns and then carve initials or a date or put something on a stone," he said.

The trust is in the process of raising $200,000 to complete its purchase of 29 acres in the northeastern portion of town, part of a contiguous swath of land stretching from I-95 to the north and Long Island Sound to the south. Included in this fundraising effort is the purchase of Spectacle Island, a pink granite outcrop in Long Island Sound off the shore of the Indian Neck part of town. The uninhabited island — at least void of humans — offers a place for shorebirds to nest and a resting spot for harbor seals during their migrations.

Before the hike began — one of a series of guided jaunts in August and September — the trust displayed a map of Red Hill within 950 acres of unfragmented coastal forest from Guilford's Westwood trails to the east and, one of my favorites, the Washburn Preserve along the sound. In between is the town's 450-acre Stony Creek Quarry Preserve, its quarry having provided beautiful pink granite for places like the base of the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge.

The hike began in the wetlands and across streams that feed the watersheds of Hoadley and Jarvis creeks on the Branford-Guilford border. The paths in Red Hill connect to Westwoods and also contain a portion of the Branford Trail, a 28-mile-long path that circles the town. Reed said that the land is "quite a nice piece that fits together nicely from what's downstream from us."

The walk included boardwalks across sensitive wetland areas and streams that are a habitat for the spotted turtle and eastern box turtle, two species of special concern in the state. The trail, lined with ferns, continued through forests filled with huge trees.

As the trail wound its way closer to I-95, it climbed over huge swaths of large rocks — a dumping ground for the spoils of highway construction. The trail then wound its way through another patch of forest before reaching the must-see area of the property: huge rock outcroppings and a Native American shelter.

The hikers were dwarfed by the huge rock outcroppings as Reed pointed out that projectile points and other evidence of Indian habitation and hunting have been found underground, proof that native people lived and hunted there. The shelter is quite impressive and almost cave-like, a rarity in Connecticut, especially along the shoreline.

The trail snakes along the bottom edge of the rock formations and passes a huge, glacial erratic boulder seemingly held in place by a large tree that has grown up and alongside. The trail then passes by the selectman's stones and back to the parking area.

Some of my favorite hikes over the years have been in this shoreline town. Part of that reason is the land trust and town have done a nice job not only acquiring land, but also showcasing it with trails and well-designed maps. Red Hill is another great addition in a town that has saved nearly 30 percent of its open space.

Guided walks will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 and 24. Take Leetes Island Road and turn on Red Hill Road and continue past Van Wie Pond and park along the gravel lane. The trailhead is at the end of the road. Visit branfordlandtrust.org for more information.