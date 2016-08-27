A Shoreline Preserve Always Meant For Open Space

A magnesium plant.

As I watched monarch butterflies fly up and down across fields of Queen Anne's lace and Black-eyed Susans or distant sailboats navigating Block Island Bay to the Atlantic Ocean, my mind kept coming back to a plan to build a magnesium plant. That was once the future of a 17-acre parcel at the mouth of Quiambog Cove in Stonington.

In the 1960s, the battle was billed as a fight to save the last unpolluted cove in the state as a Pennsylvania industrialist proposed the plant and residents and conservationists gathered in opposition. A 1966 Hartford Courant article noted that many people believed the "cove's natural beauty will be destroyed as the new plant disrupts the balance of nature there."

The rocky shoreline of Knox Preserve in Stonington.

The plant was never built and the land was donated to the Avalonia Land Conservancy in 1985 by David Knox, who tried unsuccessfully to build a house on the property. It seems this patch of open space along the sea was always meant to be preserved.

I arrived at the 17-acre Knox Preserve in the middle of the day and noticed a line of cars along Wilcox Road. People crabbing, or maybe kayaking, I thought, since I rarely have company at a preserve during the week. And then I began walking the trails and met a father with his two small children. Then two young women carrying a picnic basket and blanket. Then a quick hello to a man with a British accent.

Apparently, the preserve is the Stonington place to be.

Trails at the Avalonia Land Conservancy's Knox Preserve wind through fields filled with wildflowers and along the edge of a tidal pond.

It instantly became one of my favorite spots along the shoreline. There's only about a half-mile of trails, but like a kid on a merry-go-round you want to go around and around, exploring every tidal pool and watching every dragonfly and butterfly crossing over the fields and old orchard bordered by stone walls.

Visitors enter the preserve after passing an inlet on the cove with a dock and the Miner Burial Ground, Stonington's oldest cemetery, which makes up the eastern point of Quiambog. Some of the stones date back to the late 1600s, including one of broken brownstone that marks the grave of Lt. Elnathan Miner, who died in 1756 at 85 years of age and served for 27 years as town clerk. The stonework on old graves is always fascinating, so plan to spend some time before or after your hike.

The Miner Cemetery, located next to the preserve, is the oldest one in the town of Stonington with graves dating back to the early 1700s.

The main loop trail runs along the rocky banks of the cove, with several side paths going down to the water. Fish dart in and out of the brown algae's airsacks as it sways with the incoming tide. The trail winds its way to an overlook of the Shore Line East railroad tracks. During my stay, several trains passed by as I waved and the engineer gave me two short blasts on the horn in return.

The views across the tracks are outstanding, overlooking Fishers Island and Block Island Sound out to the Atlantic Ocean — a non-Long Island Sound view that is a rarity in Connecticut. About a dozen sailboats can be seen in the distance.

A view from an overlook at the preserve across the Shoreline East tracks out over Block Island Sound to Fishers Island.

Trails pass through a small forest and along stone walls that once penned in orchards. More trails pass through fields filled with birds, with some portions off-limits until the end of August to help ground-nesting avians to survive. There are a half-dozen informational signs along the trails, installed by Trinity College, that describe the ecosystems visitors are passing from temperate grasslands to marshlands as well as the birds you will see.

Readers of this column know how excited I get after discovering a preserve along one of the East Coast's most developed shorelines. And the Knox Preserve is one of the best I've seen. And to think it almost became the home of a magnesium plant.

If you go: Take Route 1 to Wilcox Road several miles east of Mystic. There is parking along the northern side of Wilcox Road. Visit avalonialandconservancy.org for a trail map.