Silent Classic 'Intolerance' At U of H

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at University of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Ave. in West Hartford, will host a screening of a classic of the silent era.

"Intolerance," made by D.W. Griffith in 1916, tells four stories set in four different eras — Judea in the time of Jesus, 16th-century France, Babylon in the 6th century B.C. and in then-modern-day America — to weave together a narrative about man's never-ending inhumanity to man.

The three-hour epic will be shown at 7:30 p.m. in the campus' Lincoln Theater. Patrick Miller, associate professor of music theory at U of H's Hartt School, will provide live piano accompaniment.

Admission is free and open to the public.