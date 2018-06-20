Hot, Timely 'On Your Feet!' Delivers Estefans' Indomitable Spirit

‘On Your Feet!” is no mean feat. The Broadway musical about the pop phenomenon Gloria Estefan and her producer/musician husband Emilio Estefan sets itself a difficult task. It tells stories of hardship, injury, recovery, tough family issues, racism and oppression. In between, it erupts in wild dances, and urges the audience to party.

The nationally touring Broadway hit, at The Bushnell through June 24, begins with a flurry of drumming and dancing. Then a living room set appears, and the hard-working, lightly bickering Gloria and Emilio exhort their child to do his homework. Then there’s a flashback to Gloria’s own childhood in Cuba, and a scene of her father fighting in the Vietnam War. This is a multi-generational story, with no key life-changing issue left untouched.

“On Your Feet!” follows a format similar to the musicals “Buddy,” “Beautiful” and “Motown” taking a chronological approach in dramatizing how its star became a star in the first place.

Its main challenge is that the lyrics to the Estefans’ many hit songs don’t easily convert to where they can underscore the biographical and historical themes.

There are love songs in repertoire, and they are used pretty well to illustrate Gloria’s decades-long, still-going-strong relationship with Emilio. But key numbers like “Conga” can’t grow organically out of a scene. We instead have to see a scene when “Conga” is written, “Conga” is turned down by the dimwitted record label heads. Then “Conga” is performed. The song is a conversation piece, not woven into the feelings of the characters.

Which makes “On Your Feet!”’s overall success that much more impressive. The script by Alexander Dinelaris (who did the clever stage adaptation of “The Bodyguard” that was at The Bushnell earlier this season) offers a full picture of the struggles in the Estefans’ careers. It makes Gloria and Emilio equally important in the story, and builds strong roles for Gloria’s mother (Doreen Montalvo, who gets to sing several big solos, including a sizzling Cuban nightclub number) and grandmother (Debra Cardona, offering reliable comic relief). When Dinelaris falls into cliches of the biomusical genre, he acknowledges it and has some fun. A montage where the Estefans are trying to get their new record into the hands of influential DJs and club owners ends with the elderly Montalvo in a trenchcoat playing out what seems to be an illicit drug-running scenario. Turns out that Gloria’s abuela makes great pastries.

Matthew Murphy "On Your Feet!" shows the crossover appeal of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's music in an amusing scene where their band plays a bar mitzvah, an Italian wedding and a Shriner's convention. "On Your Feet!" shows the crossover appeal of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's music in an amusing scene where their band plays a bar mitzvah, an Italian wedding and a Shriner's convention. (Matthew Murphy)

Christie Prades doesn't oversell her Gloria Estefan, keeping the character human and grounded. Mauricio Martinez largely plays Emilio for laughs — he erupts in rapid-fire bilingual bursts of conversation, and his overconfidence and snappy wardrobe make him a figure of fun for the other characters. But Emilio must also sing some heartwrenching songs, and own up to the results of his pushiness. Martinez seems to see two distinct people in this one man, and even sings in a different, deeper voice than the lighter, goofier one he talks with.

“On Your Feet!” works not because its style is especially balanced or fluid, but because it believes in the drive of its central characters. It has also assembled an exceptional band and a lively dance ensemble that really makes the Estefans’ music sound as groundbreaking and important as the characters say it is.

I spent quite a bit of time staring in awe at the nimble fingers of bass player Jorge Casas, an original member of the real-life Miami Sound Machine and also “On Your Feet” bandleader. Several other MSM members are in the show’s band, and their presence really makes a difference. They show how rich and complicated those rhythms and tones can be.

If anything gets you out of an air-conditioned house and into the theater during the hottest week of the year so far, it should be this cool celebration of Cuban heritage, multicultural dance music and indomitable immigrant spirit. One of the most stirring moments of “On Your Feet!” comes when Emilio Estefan’s told that his music won’t appeal to an American audience. His indignant, heroic response ends with the proud pronouncement that he is American and “This is what an American looks like.”

You can find that phrase on T-shirts in The Bushnell lobby. “On Your Feet!” isn’t just about the feet. It’s a hot, timely show about hearts and minds.