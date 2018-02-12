Nine CCSU, Trinity Students Finalists In NESN 'Next Producer' Contest

The third season of New England Sports Network’s “Next Producer,” a competition among New England student filmmakers, has announced its top 12 films. The nominees include five students from Central Connecticut State University and two students each from Hartford’s Trinity College and Fairfield’s Sacred Heart University.

For six weeks starting on Feb. 17, films by the students – two films per day – will be shown on Saturdays on NESN. Viewers can vote on their favorites. The winner will receive $1,000.

For the “Next Producer” finale on March 31 at 4 p.m., the contest judges, Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and TV producer Brad Falchuk, will choose three finalists to make a short film about the Red Sox. The winner or winners of that event will be awarded $20,000 and a chance at a job at NESN.

The local filmmakers are:

Alexandra Murillo of CCSU, whose film, “The Immigrant,” is about an immigrant dancer. It will be shown Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. before the Bruins-Canucks hockey game.

Matthew Kevorkian of CCSU, whose film, “The Dream,” is about a deli worker-turned-boxer. It will be shown March 3 at 8:30 p.m. immediately after the show “Behind the B.”

Michael Stadtlander of CCSU, whose film, “One More Mile,” is about a veteran and bicyclist. It will be shown March 10 at 4 p.m. following the Bruins-Blackhawks hockey game.

Eric Torrens and Ian Barron of Sacred Heart, whose film, “JCC . 440: The Story of John Cammarata,” is about a 1950s college baseball star. It will be shown March 17 at 4 p.m. after the Red Sox-Rays spring-training game.

Damian Xing and Olivia Wang of Trinity, whose film, “Price,” is about balancing academics and sports. It will be shown March 24 at 4 p.m. following the Red Sox-Astros spring-training game.

Alexandra Wise and Brandon Callender of CCSU, whose film, “The Act of Women,” is about middle-aged women’s relationship with fitness. It also will be shown March 24 at 4 p.m. following the Red Sox-Astros spring-training game.

To see the films, nesnnext.nesn.com.