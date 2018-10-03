Write Stuff: Wallace Stevens Celebration, MasHipHopLessViolencia

Five popular writers will take part in a free Women's Thriller/Suspense Author Panel discussion on Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury. Vera Gibbons, a journalist and founder of nonpoliticalnews.com, will moderate. Reservations are requested by Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the library or simsburylibrary.info or 860-658-7663.

The panelists will be:

Lea Carpenter, a contributing editor at Esquire, whose latest thriller, “Red, White and Blue,” involves the CIA.

Liv Constantine (the pen name of best-selling authors and sisters Lynne and Valerie Constantine). Lynne will discuss their psychological suspense novel, “The Last Mrs. Parrish.”

Aimee Molloy, whose debut novel, “The Perfect Mother,” is a best-selling domestic thriller about contemporary motherhood.

Hank Phillipi Ryan, an award-winning investigative TV reporter and author whose psychological suspense novel, “Trust Me,” explores mother-daughter relationships and media sensationalism.

Wendy Walker, a best-selling author whose latest. “Emma In the Night,” is a psychological thriller about a narcissistic woman.

Avon Library Author Luncheon

Friends of the Avon Library will host its ninth author luncheon, featuring a talk by best-selling novelist Elin Hilderbrand, whose books include “The Perfect Couple” and “The Identicals,” on Oct. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Farmington Club, 162 Town Farm Road, Farmington.

Tickets are $50 and include a lunch and the talk. Reservations: via a form downloadable from avonctlibrary.info. Checks must be received by the library by Friday, Oct. 12. Information: 860-675-7357, jstokesbury@sbcglobal.net, karenhaberlin@sbcglobal.net.

More Hip-Hop, Less Violence

Wally Lamb, popular Connecticut author of six best-selling novels and a volunteer at Connecticut´s York Correctional Institution, and Isael Gonzalez, Director of Ranchero Pandillero, a Mexican program that works to reduce gang violence, will present, with Lost Acres Vineyard, a fundraising event with information two programs using art to lower violence and enhance rehabilitation. It will take place Saturday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Lost Acres, 80 Lost Acres Road, North Granby.

Tickets for MasHipHopMenosViolencia — more hip-hop, less violence — are $50 and include wine, hors d'oeuvres and a reading by Lamb from a forthcoming essay collection. Proceeds will benefit CASA and their Ranchero Panderillo program. A photographic exhibit and audiovisual presentations will precede Lamb’s 7:30 reading of original works by women in prison that are taking his writing workshops. casa.org.mx or 860-324-9481.

Wallace Stevens Celebration

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford, Marjorie Perloff, a distinguished scholar and literary critic, will discuss The Malady of the Quotidian: From Wallace Stevens’ ‘The Rock’ to Susan Howe’s ‘The Quarry,’ part of a celebration of the famous modernist poet presented by UConn at its downtown Hartford campus. Other events will take place on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.

Stevens, who won such honors as the Pulitzer Prize and two National Book Awards, lived in Hartford from 1916 until he died in 1955 and was a vice president of Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company. glen.macleod@uconn.edu or 860-521-5949.

Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books, 53 W. Main St., Mystic, will host a free talk on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m. by local author Eric D. Lehman about his book, “Connecticut Vanguards,” which explores the lives of two dozen people who influenced the state and the world. They include Noah Webster, Charles Goodyear, P.T. Barnum and Katharine Hepburn. Lehman's fiction, travel stories, reviews and essays have been published in journals and magazines, and he is the author or editor of 15 books and an associate professor at the University of Bridgeport.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m., the bookstore will host a free reading by Connecticut poet Leslie McGrath from her new collection. “Feminists are Passing From Our Lives.” McGrath is a winner of the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry and other honors.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., Susanne Davis will sign copies of her story collection, “The Appointed Hour,” which explores life in rural Connecticut. Davis teaches creative writing at Trinity College and UConn.

R.J. Julia Events

In a presentation intended for students in grades 6 through 12, author Angie Thomas will discuss her book, “The Hate U Give,” on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. Registration is required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com. The free talk is co-presented by Scranton Memorial Library. smithk@scrantonlibrary.org. The book, about a teenage girl from a poor neighborhood who attends a fancy private school and witnesses the killing of a friend by a police officer, was a best-seller and Coretta Scott King Honor Book.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., Dave Wedge, author of "12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption," will give a free talk about the accusations of cheating leveled at Brady and the aftermath for him, the New England Patriots and the NFL. Wedge is an investigative reporter, media commentator and author of “Boston Strong,” who writes for VICE.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at District, 470 James St., New Haven, Murray Moss and Franklin Getchell will discuss “Please Do Not Touch: And Other Things You Couldn't Do at Moss the Design Store That Changed Design,” a memoir of the high design art movement of the mid-1990s and their SoHo design gallery, Moss.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the bookstore, New Haven novelist Alice Mattison will give a free talk about “Conscience,” about the consequences of difficult choices made by a group of young people at the height of the Vietnam War. Mattison is known for her novels and short stories, which have been published in collections, magazines and anthologies.

