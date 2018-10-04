Your Guide To Tommy's Tattoo Convention: The Artists, Entertainers, Hours And Prices

The seventh annual Tommy’s Tattoo Convention, when hundreds of tattooists and tattoo-lovers gather to get tats, talk about tats, buy tat swag and look at each others’ tats, will be Oct. 19 to 21, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. The convention is organized by Tommy Ringwalt of Tommy’s Supplies in Somers. Here’s what you can expect.

What artists will be there?

Hundreds of artists will offer their services to customers. Among them are Connecticut-based stars of the TV show “Ink Master,” including Fame of Willimantic (Season 10); Jackie Jennings of Bristol (Season 3); Ashley Velazquez of New Haven (Season 7); and Steve Tefft of Groton, winner of Season 2.

Rick Hartford / Courant file photo Groton tattoo artist Steve Tefft who won Season 2 of "Ink Master." Groton tattoo artist Steve Tefft who won Season 2 of "Ink Master." (Rick Hartford / Courant file photo)

Other nationally known tattooists are Joe Capobianco of New Haven; Justin Coppolino of Seattle, from “Tattoos After Dark”; Alexis Kovacs of Bethlehem, Pa.; “Ink Master” stars Allisin Riot of Baltimore (Season 9) and Kyle Mackenzie of Malden, Mass. (Season 11); Poch of Yucaipa, Calif.; Gill Montie of Melbourne, Fla.; and James Mullin of Hemet, Calif.

Paramount Network Fame of Willimantic has also competed on "Ink Master." Fame of Willimantic has also competed on "Ink Master." (Paramount Network)

Artists will take appointments on the spot, Ringwalt says, but if an attendee wants a particular artist, they can try to prebook by calling them at their shops. Phone numbers are at tommystattooconvention.com

Who are the entertainers?

Entertainers include Dan Sperry, a shock illusionist dubbed the “anti-conjurer,” and stunt comedian Wacky Chad, who both appeared on “America’s Got Talent”; Inkllusionist, which does illusions and tattooing; the Team BMX stunt show; and musical acts Greg Hall Band, Stix-n-Lix; In the Red, Devil Inside and Big Stat. Also, Robert LaSardo from “Nip & Tuck,” known for his tattoos, will be there.

Sean Patrick Fowler, Courant file photo The tattoo convention runs over three days, Oct. 19 to 21, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford The tattoo convention runs over three days, Oct. 19 to 21, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford (Sean Patrick Fowler, Courant file photo)

Hours and prices

Hours are Friday 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. Admission, online in advance, is $17, $37 for a three-day ticket, $35 for one day and a t-shirt, $55 for three days and a t-shirt. At the door, admission is $20, $40 for three days, 12 and younger free. The Convention Center is at 100 Columbus Blvd. Tickets and schedules: tommystattooconvention.com.