Things To Do This Week

Watch teams compete in Mohegan Sun's Olympub Games, an ultimate series of popular drinking games, on Feb. 10 starting at 11:30 a.m. in the casino’s Uncas Ballroom. Competitors will battle it out in giant beer pong, kan jam, oversized Jenga, cornhole and ladderball. DJ entertainment and cash bar available. All participants and spectators must be 21 plus. mohegansun.com.

Mardi Gras Party

New Orleans comes to Hartford at The Russian Lady on Feb. 9 and 10 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Featuring stilt walkers, fire breathers, face painters and plenty of beads. Drink specials and giveaways all weekend. 860-247-LADY and therussianladyhartford.com

‘Your Brain In Love’

The Connecticut Science Center switches up its Liquid Lounge party with Science Straight Up, “Hartford’s smartest happy hour,” on Feb. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This party’s theme, “Your Brain in Love,” features laughs with and from Sea Tea Improv, free beer tastings from Stony Creek Brewery, Latin dance sessions, access to the Butterfly Encounter and Valentines with Artpeace Studio. Students and faculty from the Trinity neuroscience program will guide activities such as making neurons from pipe cleaners or beads, a demonstration of a human brain, and an audio-visual presentation of brain electrical activity recorded while thinking about love. 21-plus only. $10 in advance, $12 at door; members and students $5. ctsciencecenter.org/sciencestraightup. You can find more Valentine’s dates here.

Mid-Winter Game Fest

Coyote Blue, 1960 Saybrook Road, Middletown, hosts its 15th annual Mid-Winter Game Festival Feb. 8 to 25). Offerings ($6.95 to $22.95) include alligator tamale crepes; a Southwestern duckling quesadilla; elk, buffalo and wild boar chili; wild mushroom strudel; venison and green chile stew with spatzle; venison schnitzel with spatzle; a Chipotle buffalo burger; kangaroo forestierre; and wild boar tacos. Regular menu available. 860-345-2403 and coyoteblue.com.

Apparel On Park

“Intimate Apparel” is an emotional roller coaster ride about an African American woman in who falls in love and risks losing her self-sufficient ways in New York City in the early 20th century. You might remember Westport Country Playhouse’s production of a few seasons ago, and some of the play’s garment-industry situations are shared with the musical “Rags,” which the Goodspeed did this year. Nottage has twice won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama: for “Ruined” in 2009 and “Sweat” in 2017. “Intimate Apparel” runs Feb. 14 to March 4 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. $20 to $40. 860-523-5900 and playhouseonpark.org.

Boats Afloat

Yes, there will be boats, more than 400 of them, as well as hundreds of exhibitors, but also fishing personalities and experts, appearances by the Geico Gecko, live radio broadcasts and musical performances and activities for kids at the CMTA Hartford Boat Show at Connecticut Convention Center from Feb. 8 to 11. Hours are Thursday 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets: online $10; $18 multi-day pass. $12 at the door. Kids 12 and under free. hartfordboatshow.com

Baby Tiger Cam

Beardsley Zoo launched a webcam to view the ten-week-old tiger cubs in real time from their nursery. Viewers can enjoy watching the cubs from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beardsleyzoo.org/tiger-cam.

Jumpfest Winter Festival

Salisbury plays host to the 92nd Jumpfest Winter Festival and Eastern States Ski Jumping Championship Feb. 9 to 11 at Satre Ski Hill, 80 Indian Cave Road (off Route 44). Events include Friday-night jumping under the lights (7 p.m.), target jumps, human dogsled races, and a chili cook-off. Saturday activities include ice-carving from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Invitational Ski Jumping Competition starting at 1 p.m; and at night, the Salisbury Invitational Championships Snow Ball from 8 p.m. to midnight. On Sunday, the United States Eastern Ski Jumping Championships start at 1 p.m. $15 daily; children (12 and under) free to all events. 860-850-0080 and jumpfest.org

