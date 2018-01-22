Things To Do This Week

Taste Of Hartford

Taste of Hartford returns Jan. 22 through Feb. 4, with multicourse menus at a variety of city restaurants priced at $20.18 and $30.18. Visit ctnow.com/tasteofhartford for information on participating venues and menus.

Real Ale Fest

The annual Connecticut Real Ale Festival returns to Brewport, 225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m., with one-of-a-kind cask ales from Connecticut and beyond. Tickets are $45 and includes admission with collector's glass, two 5-ounce samples and two slices of Brewport's pizza. Additional samples are $1 each. Information: beerfests.com

Courant file photo (Courant file photo)

Sun Wine & Food Fest

Mohegan Sun's Sun Wine and Food Fest returns Jan. 26 to 28 with celebrity chef appearances; tastings of specialty wines, bourbons and beers; and fine cuisine. The packed schedule of events kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a bourbon tasting presented by Beam. Inc. and Bear’s Smokehouse; and a “Divine Delights” dessert and wine tasting at 8 p.m. in the Uncas Ballroom ($90 for each event). Saturday's Grand Tasting is from noon to 5 p.m, with chef demonstrations throughout the day ($99). The weekend's premier event, the Celebrity Chef Dine Around, starts at 8 p.m. Saturday ($199). The festival’s Sunday brunch is at 11 a.m. with celebrities Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg ($90). Package deals start at $150. Information and tickets: sunwinefest.com.

LA’s Backstage Pass

The songs of Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Great White, Guns 'N' Roses, Journey, Loverboy, Motley Crue and Whitesnake take you back to the ‘80s when tribute band LA’s Backstage Pass comes to Red Rock Tavern, 369 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 p.m. to midnight. $7. 860-246-4527.

Courtesy of LA's Backstage Pass (Courtesy of LA's Backstage Pass)

‘Something Rotten’

“Something Rotten!” is an original musical that earned Broadway hit status in 2016 by appealing to musical theater fans’ love for trivia-wild self-referential comedy. The show suggests that musical theater was born in the Elizabethan era, insinuating itself into popular culture despite the blinding stardom of hotshot playwright William Shakespeare.

“Something Rotten!” features a song that drops musical quotes from “Rent,” “The Music Man,” “A Chorus Line,” “Cats” and numerous other shows.

The national tour comes to The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Jan. 30 through Feb. 4. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 to $117.50. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.

Jeremy Daniel (Jeremy Daniel)

Wedding & Bridal Expo

Plan your dream wedding after meeting the long list of wedding professionals at this event on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CT Convention Center. $12, children under 12 free. 860-365-5678 and jenksproductions.com.

Rawpixel/Getty Images Wedding & Bridal Expo at the CT Convention Center Wedding & Bridal Expo at the CT Convention Center (Rawpixel/Getty Images)

‘Dancing With The Stars Live:

Light Up The Night’

Celebrity dancers Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz join the winter tour of “Dancing With the Stars Live!” on Jan. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. at Mohegan Sun casino. $45. mohegansun.com

Eric McCandless | ABC Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold react after being named the champions of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017. Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold react after being named the champions of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017. (Eric McCandless | ABC)

