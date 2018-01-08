Things To Do This Week

Brewfest

This year’s Extreme Pint Brewfest is Jan. 13 at the Polish National Home of Hartford (60 Charter Oak Ave.), with beer tastings from 20 local, national and regional breweries, a buffet of Polish fare and music by Boo-Yah featuring members of West End Blend. Tickets are $65. The festival starts at 4 p.m. extremepint.com.

Courant file photo (Courant file photo)

Still Stomping

“Stomp” has been an international sensation for several decades now, without speaking a word. The show finds intoxicating rhythms and captivating movements in such ordinary activities as sweeping the floor, lighting a match and taking out the trash. “Stomp”’s national tour stomps into The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford for five performances Jan. 12 to 14: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. $32.50 to $103.50. 860-987-6000 and bushnell.org.

Steve McNicholas (Steve McNicholas)

Disney On Ice

Disney on Ice brings the animated fantasy “Frozen” to life on the rink at the XL Center in Hartford for eight performances Jan. 11 to 15.

The entire adventure of the two beloved sisters Anna and Elsa will be told, and audience members will be encouraged to sing along to such tunes as “Let It Go,” “Do you Want To Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

Also appearing will be Mickey and Minnie and other Disney princesses and characters from “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “The Lion King.”

Performances are Jan. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 13 at 11 am., 3 and 7 p.m.; Jan. 14 at 1 and 4:30 p.m.; and Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 at xlcenter.com or at the XL Center box office.

Tim Pannell (Tim Pannell)

Baby Grand Jazz

The Metro Jazz Band performs Jan. 14. part of the Baby Grand Jazz series of concerts at the Hartford Public Library on Sundays at 3 p.m. through April.

Singer Kath Bonaccorsi and her Connecticut-centric Metro Jazz (pianist Mark Vickers, guitarist Drew Amendola, bassist James Hunter and drummer Garry Lapidus) navigate standards from the Great American Songbook this week with a light, sophisticated touch. hplct.org/

Courtesy Hartford Public Library (Courtesy Hartford Public Library)

‘African King Of Comedy’

Michael Blackson was born in Ghana 45 years ago and has appeared in dozens of American movies and TV shows over the past dozen years. He’s been doing stand-up since 1992, and claims the title “The African King of Comedy.” His routines can edge quickly into bad-taste territory, with foul language and discourses on race relations and other touchy subjects.

Blackson performs two sets on Jan. 13 at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at the Fox Theater, in the Foxwoods Resort Casino complex, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. Tickets are $28 and $45. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino (Foxwoods Resort Casino)

Remembering MLK

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art hosts “Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day: Walk a Mile in My Shoes” on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family event, co-presented with the Amistad Center for Art & Culture, will include art-making, performances and tours at the museum, 600 Main St. in Hartford. Admission is free. thewadsworth.org.

The Wadsworth Atheneum hosts "Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day: Walk a Mile in My Shoes" on Jan. 15.

Powder Keg Rail Jam

Powder Ridge Park in Middlefield is hosting a ski and snowboard competition of tricks and flips on Sunday, Jan. 14. Registration 8 to 10 a.m., practice 10 a.m, heats 11 a.m., awards 2 p.m. Pre-registration required. Competitors will need to either be a member of USASA or get a one day membership for $35. 866-860-0208 and PowderRidgePark.com.

Courant file photo Powder Keg Rail Jam Powder Keg Rail Jam (Courant file photo)

