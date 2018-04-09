A Break Down Of Hartford Stage, Yale Rep And Long Wharf's Upcoming Seasons

Three major Connecticut theaters — Hartford Stage, Long Wharf and Yale Repertory Theatre — have announced what they’ll be doing next year. Who better to break down trends and highlights than Courant theater writer Chris Arnott?
In this week’s Culture Desk, Chris talks about Hartford Stage’s ability to send musicals to Broadway (and how the next one might be “The Flamingo Kid”), hot new plays by Bess Wohl and Dominique Morriseau, shifts in leadership across two of the three theaters, and a few other tidbits.