A Break Down Of Hartford Stage, Yale Rep And Long Wharf's Upcoming Seasons

Heather Wines | CBS via Getty Images

Hartford Stage's Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak won a Tony for Best Direction of a Musical for "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" in 2014. This will be Tresnjak's final season at Hartford Stage.

