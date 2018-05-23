Recently Announced Concerts: Dashboard Confessional, Kamasi Washington, Gillian Welch

All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional ($30-$174) team up at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. oakdale.com

The Struts ($22-$25) play College Street Music Hall in New Haven on July 20 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Gillian Welch ($35-$45) on July 22 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Kamasi Washington ($38-$48) on June 28. StageOne hosts Clueless ($20) on June 24, followed by Chris Smither ($35) on July 12; the Soul Rebels ($28) on July 19; and the Hunts ($17) on July 25. fairfieldtheatre.org

Bernhoft & The Fashion Bruises ($18-$20) perform at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m., followed by Perpetual Groove ($20-$25) on Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Beres Hammond’s Aug. 3 show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven has been cancelled. Hammond ($35) will now perform on Aug. 3 at Toad’s Place in New Haven. Life of Agony ($20-$25) plays Toad’s Place on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., with Silvertomb opening. toadsplace.com

The free Black-eyed and Bluesfest returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford on June 23 at 3 p.m., with performances by Studebaker John and the Hawks, the Slam Allen Band and Michael Palin’s Other Orchestra. facebook.com/blackeyedbluesfest

Rodney Crowell ($44-$64) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Derek Forbes ($24-$34) on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.; and the Blues Caravan 2018 ($29-$44) on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., featuring Mike Zito, Vanja Sky and Bernard Allison. Eagles tribute Eaglemania ($29-$49) heads to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Phil Vassar ($44-$59) on Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Hike to the Mic IV (donation suggested) returns to Heublein Tower in Talcott Mountain State Park on Aug. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to sunset. Featured performers include Junior Mack, Atlas Gray, the Funky Dawgz Brass Band, the Penniless Wild, Now for Ages, Gracie Day, the Auburn Mode, Jeff Przech, the Poor Nephews, Kais & Dollz, the KC Sisters and the Downright Family Band. hiketothemic.com

Alash ($20-$25) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m., followed by Sarah Shook and the Disarmers ($15) on Sept. 15 at 9:30 p.m., with Stefanie Austin and the Palomino Club opening; and Southern Culture on the Skids ($20) on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Ives Concert Park in Danbury hosts the MockStock tribute band festival on July 20-21 from 5-10:30 p.m., followed by the Westside Reggae Festival on July 28 at 1 p.m., with Culture, Wayne Wonder, Anthem Band, Half Pint, Derrick Barnett, Tales of Joy and others performing; and the Forever Grateful Music Festival on Aug. 10-11, with Shakedown, Legion of Jerry, Brothers of The Road, I Anbassa, Jen Durkin & The Business, Union Rail, the Annual Hat City Jam, the Red Hots, Atom Family Band and Blackthorn Grove. ivesconcertpark.com

Allegra Levy ($20) performs at Hartford Flavor Company in Hartford on June 15 at 8 p.m.

The Sharon Barshay Community Music Festival 2018 ($20 suggested) takes place at Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford on June 3 at 1 p.m., with performances by Midwood, Fada, the Afro-Semitic Experience, Hilary Shaw and Kol Shirenu.