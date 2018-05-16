Recently Announced Concerts: Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd, Stevie Wonder

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd ($30-$100.50) team up for the Dazed and Blazed 2018 Tour, which arrives at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. livenation.com

Ziggy Marley and Steel Pulse ($45-$60) perform at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Stevie Wonder ($69) heads to the MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield on Sept. 1. massmutualcenter.com

Dua Lipa’s June 20 show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford has been moved to Sept. 30. Tickets will be honored. Refunds offered at point of purchase.

The Cult, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots ($55-$75) join forces for the Revolution 3 Tour, which lands at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Toby Keith and Trace Adkins ($20-$275) play the Grand Theater on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by Modest Mouse ($45-$70) on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

Shelby Lynne ($39-$54) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on July 13 at 8 p.m., followed by Tab Benoit ($44-$64) on July 13 at 8 p.m.; and Leo Kottke ($39-$59) on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. Women in Blues Night ($19-$39), featuring Bridget Kelly, Alexis P. Suter and Annika Chambers, takes place at Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 28 at 8 p.m., followed by Warren G ($29-$54) on Aug. 17 at 8:30 p.m.; and Neil Young tribute Broken Arrow ($24-$44) on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

The Webster Theater in Hartford hosts Neck Deep ($22-$82) on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., with Trophy Eyes, Stand Atlantic and WSTR opening. The Pietasters ($20) play the Webster Underground on July 6 at 7:30 p.m., with the Hempsteadys and Sgt. Scagnetti opening, followed by Ar’mon and Trey ($18.50-$103.50) on July 26 at 7 p.m. webstertheater.com

StageOne in Fairfield welcomes Exmag ($18-$22) on July 1, followed by Poor Man’s Whiskey ($28) on July 11; Cracker ($32) on July 22; Castlecomer ($15) on July 29; and Ari Hest ($25) on Oct. 20. The Warehouse hosts Galactic ($35) on Aug. 5. fairfieldtheatre.org

Honeysuckle (free with RSVP, $5 at door) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on July 16 at 8 p.m., with Laura Wolf opening, followed by Ginkgoa ($10-$12) on July 24 at 8:30 p.m., with Elegant Primates opening; Mystic Braves (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., with the Creation Factory opening; Matthew Perryman Jones ($12) on Oct. 21 at 8:30 p.m., with Molly Parden opening; and Robyn Hitchcock ($20-$25) on Nov. 15 at 8:30 p.m. cafenine.com

The Autumn Defense ($15-$18) returns to Edmond Town Hall in Newtown on July 19 at 6:30 p.m., with Johnny Irion and Merchants of Rhythms opening. edmondtownhall.org