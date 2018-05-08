Recently Announced Concerts: J. Cole, Ty Segall, Straight No Chaser

J. Cole ($39.50-$99.50) arrives at the XL Center in Hartford on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., with special guest Young Thug. livenation.com

Barry Manilow ($39.50-$125) plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 10 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Straight No Chaser ($30) on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

The Wombats ($22-$25) head to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Summer Salt ($13-$15) performs at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on July 28 at 8 p.m., with Hot Flash Heat Wave and The Symposium opening, followed by an acoustic solo show by Ty Segall ($28) on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., with William Tyler opening. spaceballroom.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Arch Enemy ($25-$28) on Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m. toadsplace.com

Orleans ($39-$54) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. Brand X ($24-$39) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on July 8 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Cracker ($34-$49) on July 20 at 8 p.m.; and Led Zep tribute Kashmir ($34-$54) on July 21 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Secrets ($13-$15) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on July 3 at 6:30 p.m., followed by Strawberry Girls ($13-$15) on July 14 at 6:30 p.m., with Night Verses and Andres opening. webstertheater.com

Frenchy and the Punk and The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing ($12-$15) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on July 22 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Peter Oren (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on July 23 at 8 p.m.; Magic Dick and Shun Ng ($17-$20) on Aug. 18 at 9:30 p.m.; and Wild Ponies ($8-$10) on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. cafenine.com

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford welcomes Harsh Armadillo and Smalltalker ($7-$10) on May 18 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

StageOne in Fairfield hosts Samantha Fish ($28) on June 13, followed by Andrea Gibson ($29) on Aug. 4; John Mayall ($68) on Sept. 19; and the Fifth Estate ($28) on Sept. 29. fairfieldtheatre.org

Little Feat ($125) plays Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on July 18 at 8 p.m., followed by Adam Ant ($125) on July 22 at 8 p.m.; the Bacon Brothers ($67) on July 24 at 8 p.m.; and Femi Kuti ($39.50) on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville welcomes Kinky Friedman ($25-$35) on July 12 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com