Recently Announced Concerts: Justin Timberlake, Counting Crows, Tory Lanez

Justin Timberlake ($129-$399) returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Thomas Rhett ($59-$99) plays Mohegan Sun on Sept. 15. mohegansun.com

Counting Crows ($29.50-$99.50) celebrates 25 years of music at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. livenation.com

Tory Lanez ($30) performs at the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on July 16 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com

Franz Ferdinand ($28-$32) plays College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Tom Petty tribute Damn The Torpedoes ($20-$25) hits the Space Ballroom in Hamden on July 7 at 8 p.m., followed by Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple ($40-$45) on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven hosts a benefit for Steve Rodgers ($10) on April 15 at 4 p.m., with performances by Kapelye.

IceFire USA, Cometa, Leah Jai, Tears Fall Down, Someone You Can XRay, Chemical Z and Seth Adam. Cocoa Tea ($25-$30) plays Toad’s on May 31 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

The Kingston Trio ($39-$54) performs at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Martin Barre of Jethro Tull ($29-$44) on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Quinn Sullivan ($29-$44) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 21 at 8 p.m., followed by Mary Fahl ($29-$39) on June 24 at 8 p.m.; and Entrain ($24-$34) on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford welcomes Sophistafunk, Root Shock and Skunk City ($10) on April 28 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Cafe Nine in New Haven hosts Arlen Roth ($17-$20) on June 3 at 8 p.m., with Jed Parish and Jimmy Ward opening, followed by the Men in Gray Suits, Black Flamingos and Ninth Wave ($10) on July 21 at 9:30 p.m.; and the David Mayfield Parade ($12-$15) on Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. cafenine.com

Jane Monheit ($42) plays StageOne in Fairfield on May 24, followed by Barefoot Truth ($28) on July 27. fairfieldtheatre.org

Bridge Street Live in Collinsville hosts Candyrat Guitar Night ($15-$25) on June 14 at 8 p.m., featuring Antoine Dufour, Calum Graham and Peter Ciluzzi, followed by Front Country ($15-$25) on June 21 at 8 p.m. 41bridgestreet.com

We Banjo 3 ($35) performs at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. thewadsworth.org