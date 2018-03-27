Recently Announced Concerts: Sam Hunt, Chris Brown, HSO's Next Pops Season, Billy Bob Thorton

Sam Hunt ($35-$125) heads to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 29 at 8 p.m. with Kip Moore and Conner Smith opening, followed by Chris Brown ($25-$149.99), with special guests 6LACK, H.E.R. and Rich the Kid. livenation.com

Ringo Starr & His All Star Band play the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Sept. 15. oakdale.com

Rise Against ($40.75-$50.75) performs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests AFI and Anti-Flag, followed by 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul on Aug. 16. mohegansun.com

The Hollywood Vampires ($85-$175) arrive at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on May 20 at 7 p.m. foxwoods.com

Kimya Dawson ($15) plays the Space Ballroom in Hamden on July 12 at 8 p.m., followed by Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters ($45-$50) on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.; and Bully ($15) on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Jack Plunkett | Associated Press Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters play the Space Aug. 6. Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters play the Space Aug. 6. (Jack Plunkett | Associated Press)

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives ($60-$80) perform at Infinity Hall in Norfolk on May 17 at 8 p.m., followed by Marc Cohn ($50-$75) on May 31 at 8 p.m.; and Los Lonely Boys ($64-$79) on June 8 at 8 p.m. Jake Shimabukuro ($44-$54) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on July 27 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Justin Hayward ($69-$89) on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.; and LeAnn Rimes ($89-$134) on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Bunji Garlin ($20-$25) heads to Toad’s Place in New Haven on April 13 at 9:30 p.m., followed by Theory of a Deadman ($23-$25) on May 15 at 9 p.m. Shaggy’s April 13 concert has been canceled. toadsplace.com

Born of Osiris ($19-$22) plays the Webster Theater in Hartford on May 10 at 5 p.m., with Fit For A King, Gideon, Currents, The Crooked Sound, Saving Vice, Rise & Resist, Halcyon, Dream Of Scipio and Orbiter opening. Doyle ($18-$20) heads to the Underground on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. webstertheater.com

Oneida ($7) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on May 18 at 9:30 p.m., with Polluter opening. cafenine.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s 2018-2019 Pops season kicks off with Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert (Oct. 27, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), followed by Leslie Odom Jr. in Concert (Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.), Let’s Dance (March 23, 7:30 p.m.) and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert (April 6, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Concerts take place at the Bushnell in Hartford. hartfordsymphony.org

StageOne in Fairfield hosts Parsonfield ($25) on May 10, followed by The Posies ($35) on June 14; Matthew Sweet ($35) on June 15; and Early Elton ($38) on June 22. The Warehouse welcomes Los Lonely Boys ($65) on June 7. fairfieldtheatre.org

The Stafford Palace Theater in Stafford Springs presents Yarn ($18.50-$22.50) on May 4 at 8 p.m., followed by Zach Deputy and the Yankees ($22-$25) on May 26 at 8:30 p.m. thestaffordpalacetheater.com