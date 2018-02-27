John Fogerty, ZZ Top, Alison Krauss Announce CT Shows

John Fogerty and ZZ Top ($49-$69) team up at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on May 27 at 7:30 p.m., followed by comedian Jeff Dunham ($50-$60) on July 21 at 8 p.m. mohegansun.com

Alison Krauss ($40-$65) heads to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com

The final cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour arrives at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on July 15. The lineup hasn’t been announced. Pentatonix ($29.50-$129.50) performs at the Xfinity Theatre on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. livenation.com

Performer David Blaine ($49-$99) appears at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 29 at 8 p.m. Underoath ($27) plays the Dome at Oakdale on May 9 at 7 p.m., with Dance Gavin Dance, Veil of Maya and Limbs opening. oakdale.com

Author Michael Wolff ($45-$55) talks Trump at College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 8 at 8 p.m., followed by Lake Street Dive ($39.50-$44.50) on May 9 at 8 p.m., with Mikaela Davis opening; Blackberry Smoke ($25-$32) on May 15 at 8 p.m.; and the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band ($39.50-$75) on July 25 at 7:30 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Joan Baez’s final North American tour lands at the Shubert Theater in New Haven on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. shubert.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Kung Fu ($20-$25) on May 4 at 9 p.m., followed by Flatbush Zombies ($27.50-$30) on May 18 at 9 p.m., with Kirk Knight and Nyck Caution opening.; and Manchester Orchestra ($22.50-$27) on June 1 at 8 p.m. toadsplace.com

Comedian Brandon Wardell ($15) performs at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on March 31 at 8 p.m., followed by Wess Meets West ($10-$12) on April 27 at 7:30 p.m., with Con Etiquette, Pray For Sound and the Refectory opening. spaceballroom.com

The Classic Rock Experience ($24-$39) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 28 at 8 p.m., followed by the Secret Sisters ($19-$34) on May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Eagles tribute Eaglemania ($34-$54) on June 7 at 8 p.m. David Crosby ($84-$109) plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. infinityhall.com

Since the Flood ($15-$20) performs at the Webster Underground in Hartford on April 6 at 7:30 p.m., with Absolute Suffering and Purgatory opening. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield hosts Dana Fuchs ($35) on May 18, followed by Average White Band ($40-$55) on Oct. 10. fairfieldtheatre.org

Bella’s Bartok ($12-$15) plays a St. Patty’s Day show at Arch Street Tavern on March 17 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

Christopher Paul Stelling (free with RSVP, $5 at door) performs at Cafe Nine in New Haven on April 16 at 8 p.m., followed by Gina Sicilia ($10-$12) on April 29 at 4 p.m.; Buster Shuffle ($10) on May 15 at 8:30 p.m., with the Screw-Ups opening; and Roosevelt Dime ($10-$12) on May 25 at 9:30 p.m. cafenine.com

The Northeast Blues Harmonica Showcase ($15) returns to Black-Eyed Sally’s in Hartford on March 10 at 9 p.m., featuring Adam Gussow’s Blues Doctors, Johnny Marino, Chris Stovall Brown, the Kosher Kid and the Ricky “King” Russell Band. blackeyedsallys.com

Dave Mason ($65-$200) plays Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield on March 10 at 8 p.m. ridgefieldplayhouse.org