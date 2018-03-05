Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Parades, Concerts, Road Races

There’ll be a lot of green energy in the streets of Connecticut through two weekends as St. Patrick’s Day brings the traditional festivities and activities.

The season kicks off on Saturday, March 10, with the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee and Irish American Home Society’s 47th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade, whose grand marshal is Lil Holleran, steps off at 11 a.m. at the state Capitol, proceeds eastward on Capitol Avenue, makes a left on Main Street and then another left at Asylum Street, and then a final left at Ford Street, ending at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

The towns of Cromwell, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Newington, South Windsor, West Hartford and Wethersfield will be represented in the parade, which will be broadcast live on FOX CT starting at 11:30 a.m.

Parking is available in various lots and garages near the XL Center area and Convention Center Details, parking sites and street closing information at irishamericanparade.com.

New Haven

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which claims to be the largest annual single-day spectator event in the state, follows on Sunday, March 11, starting at 1:30 p.m.

The parade begins on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue. It travels southeast on Chapel Street to the end of the New Haven Green, left onto Church Street, right onto Grove Street and ending at Orange Street. The grand marshal is Patrick J. Smith, and Bridget Judd is the parade queen. Details, parking sites and street closing information: stpatricksdayparade.org.

More Of The Irish

Other town parades include the Essex Go Bragh Parade (March 10, 10:30 a.m., essexct.gov); Milford's St. Patrick' Day Parade (March 10, 1 p.m., milfordirish.org); New London St. Patrick's Day Parade (March 11, 1 p.m., downtownnewlondonassociation.com); Greenwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 18, 2 p.m., greenwichhibernians.org); the Mystic Irish Parade (March 25, 1 p.m., mysticirishparade.org); and Danbury St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 25, 2 p.m., gdicc.org).

If you’d rather hit the road yourself, several road races are themed around the holiday. Participants are encouraged to wear green. O’Shenanigans 5K in Southington (March 10); Courthouse O’Putnam 5K (March 11); O’Niantic 5K (March 17); and the O’Hartford 5K (March 18) Details about all four at hartfordmarathon.com. Also, the town of Groton sponsors the Mystic Irish 5K (March 17, groton-ct.gov/depts/parksrec/mysticirish5k.asp).

The Irish musical group Danu performs on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn in Storrs. $15 to $35. Jorgensen.uconn.edu.

Infinity Music Hall Hartford presents Runa: Celtic Roots Music on March 9 at 8:30 p.m. $29 to $54. Alt-Irish music by Dicey Riley with Zoe Darrow will perform at Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk on March 17 at 8 p.m. $19 to $29. Infinity Norfolk also will present Celtica: Pipes Rock on March 23 at 8 p.m. $24 to $39. infinityhall.com.

Legendary Irish band The Chieftains will perform on March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield Symphony Hall in Massachusetts. $39 to $55. thechieftains.com.

“The Irish … and How They Got That Way,” a musical-comic celebration of Irish culture by Frank McCourt, is at Warner Theatre in Torrington March 10 to 18. $27 to $30. warnertheatre.org.

The Irish Comedy Tour will be at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on March 13 at 7 p.m. $20 to $25. spaceballroom.com. Irish Comedy Tour also will be at Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. $33 to $35. thekate.org.

Rhythm of the Dance, an evening of Irish music and dancing, will be March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. $25 to $65. palacetheaterct.org.

The USA vs. Ireland Northeast Boxing Tour, an evening of bouts with amateur teams presented by USA Boxing, is at MassMutual Center in Springfield on March 15 at 6 p.m. $35 to $100. massmutualcenter.com.

The 18th annual Archbishop’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast will be March 16 at 7:30 a.m. at Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. Jim Calhoun is the guest speaker. Step dancers and a bagpiper will perform. The event is a fundraiser for the Foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Schools. Admission starts at $100. facshartford.org.

“Celtic Magic: An Evening of Irish Illusions” will be performed by Daniel GreenWolf at Little Theater of Manchester at Cheney Hall on March 16 at 8 p.m. $18, $12 for children. cheneyhall.org.

The Celtic Tenors will perform March 18 at 3 p.m. at John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. $30 to $35. southernct.edu/lyman/.

