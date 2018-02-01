Riverdance At Foxwoods; 'Citizen' Dance At Wesleyan

After several seasons of branding itself as a 20th anniversary event, the national tour of “Riverdance” is back to its unadorned one-word title. The producers have nicknamed the U.S. tour “Shannon” and the European tour “Barrow,” after two great Irish rivers. In the show, rivers symbolize immigration and well as the spreading of Irish culture through the world.

The “dance” part of “Riverdance” is self-explanatory, but if you haven’t seen the show in a while you might forget that there’s quite a variety of terpsichore in there — not just stepdancing but tap, jazz, folk dancing and even a bit of ballet.

Various “Riverdance” tours have played at just about every major theater in the state. The latest go-round is at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket for two performances, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. $30 to $55. 800-FOXWOODS and foxwoods.com.

‘Citizen’ Dance

Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel Performance Group brings its new ensemble dance piece “Citizen,” about “what it means to belong and what it means to not want to belong,” to Wesleyan Center for the Arts for a single performance Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

The company further describes “Citizen” as “inspired by the histories of iconic African-Americans who faced prevalent contradictions and irony connected to individuality, anonymity, freedom and dignity in relation to their civic duties.” Tickets are $28, $26 for students and seniors, $6 children. 860-685-2000 and wesleyan.edu/cfa.